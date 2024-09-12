It’s your last day to save $1,300 on a Lenovo ThinkPad

When we think “workplace PC,” one of the first laptop models that comes to mind is the Lenovo ThinkPad. Engineered to handle demanding workflow apps and systems, these popular Lenovo machines have been available for years and continue to evolve. But sometimes, an older model is still strong enough to align with your professional wants and needs. That’s why we’re aiming our spotlight at this incredible ThinkPad markdown:

As part of Lenovo’s 4-day flash sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 is discounted to $2,010 when it normally sells for $3,350. Do keep in mind that this sale concludes September 12 at 11:59pm PT.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

In the case of a laptop like the ThinkPad T14, what’s under the hood counts more than ever. Flipping open the chassis, we find that this portable PC contains an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro Processor that delivers max clock speeds of 4.90GHz, with graphics being handled by Intel’s integrated Iris Xe suite. This configuration of the T14 Gen 5 also comes with 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Whether you’re running several resource-heavy programs or two or three very demanding tools, the T14 Gen 5 has got you covered.

As far as the screen goes, the T14 Gen 5 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen that delivers 1920 x 1200 resolution. While the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, and the laptop only manages to reach 400 nits at peak brightness, we’re not talking about gaming-optimized display (and if that’s more your speed, you may want to check out some of the best monitor deals we found today).

On a full charge, the T14 Gen 5 should last a little more than 10 hours, and Lenovo’s Rapid Charge feature ensures the laptop can be charged to 80% battery in just 60 minutes (when using a 65W or higher power adapter). Other features include several USB ports and HDMI connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a built-in fingerprint reader for advanced security.

We see plenty of Lenovo ThinkPad deals, but this is quite the aggressive promo the company is running. You’ll save $1,340 when you order this configuration of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 through the manufacturer, but be sure to act fast, as this flash sale ends September 12 at 11:59pm PT.

Would you like even more laptop options? We have a massive list of laptop deals that includes offers from brands like Dell, HP, and even Apple!