 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 7–9)

By
Jeff Daniels in The Squid and the Whale (2005).
Samuel Goldwyn Films

The sheer volume of content on Netflix can feel endless and overwhelming—every fan knows there are hidden gems out there, but it’s easy to get lost in the mix. While it’s always fun to catch up on the latest blockbusters, there are numerous underrated movies on the streamer that are just waiting to be discovered. Despite delivering big on story and originality, these deserving films flew under the radar.

Whether you’re in the mood for a quirky indie drama, a darkly comedic Western, or a mind-bending thriller, this list has something to make your weekend binge a memorable one. Sometimes, the best movie experiences happen when cinephiles dive into something genuinely unexpected. So get ready for a one-of-a-kind evening spent alone or with loved ones — you’ll be glad you took a chance on these underrated picks!

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

A family sits together in The Squid and the Whale.
Sony

Noah Baumbach, known for directing the more popular Frances Ha and Marriage Story, tells the story of a dysfunctional family in the criminally underrated The Squid and the Whale. Set in 1980s Brooklyn, the indie comedy-drama revolves around the Berkmans, whose lives change for the worse when parents Bernard (Jeff Daniels) and Joan (Laura Linney) announce their divorce. This negatively affects their sons: 16-year-old Walt (Jesse Eisenberg) and his younger brother, Frank (Owen Kline). The rift between the family worsens when Bernard’s pretentious intellectualism and Joan’s newfound independence cause even more friction.

Bolstered by a semi-autobiographical lens that draws from Baumbach’s own childhood and the efforts of producer Wes Anderson, the 2005 film is unflinching in its tragicomic approach to its story. It’s an honest portrayal of the messiness of divorce, fully embracing awkward and unfiltered moments experienced by its unlikable characters. The Squid and the Whale‘s often quirky and subtle humor may alienate most viewers, but any fan of similar intimate and character-driven portraits of imperfect families should add this one to their watchlist.

The Squid and the Whale is streaming on Netflix.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

Tim Blake Nelson plays a guitar while riding a horse in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
Netflix

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, is a six-part Western anthology movie that delivers self-contained tales set in the American frontier. It starts with the titular Buster Scruggs (Tim Blake Nelson), a singing gunslinger with a deceptively cheerful demeanor. The stories that follow feature a notable shift in tone, from Near Algodones, where an unfortunate cowboy (James Franco) finds himself repeatedly at the end of a noose, to Meal Ticket, starring Liam Neeson as a struggling impresario and Harry Melling as a limbless artist. Other arcs include a gold prospector’s (Tom Waits) battle with fate, a tragic wagon train romance, and a stagecoach journey that leads to somewhere surprising.

With beloved classics like No Country for Old Men, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and many more under their belt, it’s no surprise that The Ballad of Buster Scruggs went mostly unnoticed by audiences. It may have beautifully shot segments and a star-studded cast, but the unconventional structure made it inaccessible for many. Like many anthologies, some stories are better than others, which also contributed to many fans’ aversion to sitting through the movie. That said, the 2018 film rewards patient and thoughtful viewing with its distinct stories, making the most of its Western setting.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is streaming on Netflix.

Cam (2018)

Madeline Brewer in Cam.
Netflix

Cam is a thrilling horror movie that’s centered on the world of online sex work, or at least its terrible parts. It follows a camgirl, Alice (Madeline Brewer), who performs under the name “Lola_Lola” on a popular adult streaming platform. One of her constant goals is to break into the site’s top rankings, which requires a lot of work and creativity. Things begin to take a dark turn when she discovers that a doppelgänger has hijacked her channel, mimicking her perfectly and pushing boundaries she never intended to cross. As Alice scrambles to reclaim her digital identity, the film shows its horror roots when the two personas collide.

Though criticized for offering surface-level thrills, fans of Cam would argue that it’s a complex and sharp exploration of both online sex work and the nature of identity in a digital world. Directed by former cam girl Isa Mazzei, the 2018 film has a refreshing understanding of the industry, steering clear of judgment. The horror this time isn’t any physical danger, but rather the loss and disassociation from one’s own image after it’s up for grabs online — it’s a timely and universally unsettling fear in the age of deepfakes and artificial intelligence.

Cam is streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hannah Saab
Hannah Saab
Writer
Saab whips up SEO-optimized articles as a writer for Digital Trends and updates top-performing articles on Collider.
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Tom Hardy has Venom block his mouth.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with over 300 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over a recent seven-day period to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.

Venom has arrived on Netflix. Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy's final entry as Eddie Brock, is now the number one movie on Netflix. Two more new additions round out the top three in Despicable Me 4 and Counterattack. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from February 24 to March 2, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by March 1
Chris Hemsworth holds a spear at sea.

If you like fractions, one-sixth of the year is nearly complete. Netflix is already advertising the list of movies departing at the end of the month. One of the biggest titles leaving the service is Inception, Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning heist thriller. The Other Guys, Oblivion, Love Again, Scooby-Doo, and Legends of the Fall are all leaving by March 1.

The show must go on at the streamer. However, there is still time to watch these departing movies. Make some time to watch one of the three movies below: a mid-budget action pic with a late Marvel star, an epic at sea, and a sweet coming-of-age comedy.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in February 2025 you have to watch now
Mark Wahlberg pulling Will Ferrell's tie in a scene from The Other Guys

Rom-coms aren't the only movies on Netflix in February. Action and thrillers are currently dominating the top 10. To Catch a Killer, Aftermath, Don't Let Go, and Rambo: Last Blood are all in the top eight. If you like romance, Notting Hill, La Dolce Vita, and Miss Congeniality are ready to go.
Movies will be heading out the door with the month winding down. Unfortunately, many of these movies will land on other streaming services you do not have. With the little time you have left in February, carve out some time to watch one or all of these five movies leaving Netflix. Our picks include a Nolan thriller, an underrated comedy, and a Cruise sci-fi adventure.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Sea of Love (1989)

Al Pacino has a knack for playing a hardened detective. New York City homicide detective Frank Keller (Al Pacino) spends most of his days glued to a bottle of booze to get over his depression. Frank's latest case is to investigate a murder where a man was left in a room with a want ad by his side and the song Sea of Love playing in the background.
As more victims die with the same clues left behind, Frank begins placing ads in the paper to lure the killer into a meeting. Frank gets a hit from Helen Cruger (Ellen Barkin), and the two begin a passionate relationship. The romance turns complicated when Frank considers Helen a suspect. Is Frank willing to look past the evidence in the name of love?

Read more