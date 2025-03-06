3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 7–9)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Squid and the Whale (2005) The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018) Cam (2018)

The sheer volume of content on Netflix can feel endless and overwhelming—every fan knows there are hidden gems out there, but it’s easy to get lost in the mix. While it’s always fun to catch up on the latest blockbusters, there are numerous underrated movies on the streamer that are just waiting to be discovered. Despite delivering big on story and originality, these deserving films flew under the radar.

Whether you’re in the mood for a quirky indie drama, a darkly comedic Western, or a mind-bending thriller, this list has something to make your weekend binge a memorable one. Sometimes, the best movie experiences happen when cinephiles dive into something genuinely unexpected. So get ready for a one-of-a-kind evening spent alone or with loved ones — you’ll be glad you took a chance on these underrated picks!

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Noah Baumbach, known for directing the more popular Frances Ha and Marriage Story, tells the story of a dysfunctional family in the criminally underrated The Squid and the Whale. Set in 1980s Brooklyn, the indie comedy-drama revolves around the Berkmans, whose lives change for the worse when parents Bernard (Jeff Daniels) and Joan (Laura Linney) announce their divorce. This negatively affects their sons: 16-year-old Walt (Jesse Eisenberg) and his younger brother, Frank (Owen Kline). The rift between the family worsens when Bernard’s pretentious intellectualism and Joan’s newfound independence cause even more friction.

Bolstered by a semi-autobiographical lens that draws from Baumbach’s own childhood and the efforts of producer Wes Anderson, the 2005 film is unflinching in its tragicomic approach to its story. It’s an honest portrayal of the messiness of divorce, fully embracing awkward and unfiltered moments experienced by its unlikable characters. The Squid and the Whale‘s often quirky and subtle humor may alienate most viewers, but any fan of similar intimate and character-driven portraits of imperfect families should add this one to their watchlist.

The Squid and the Whale is streaming on Netflix.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, is a six-part Western anthology movie that delivers self-contained tales set in the American frontier. It starts with the titular Buster Scruggs (Tim Blake Nelson), a singing gunslinger with a deceptively cheerful demeanor. The stories that follow feature a notable shift in tone, from Near Algodones, where an unfortunate cowboy (James Franco) finds himself repeatedly at the end of a noose, to Meal Ticket, starring Liam Neeson as a struggling impresario and Harry Melling as a limbless artist. Other arcs include a gold prospector’s (Tom Waits) battle with fate, a tragic wagon train romance, and a stagecoach journey that leads to somewhere surprising.

With beloved classics like No Country for Old Men, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and many more under their belt, it’s no surprise that The Ballad of Buster Scruggs went mostly unnoticed by audiences. It may have beautifully shot segments and a star-studded cast, but the unconventional structure made it inaccessible for many. Like many anthologies, some stories are better than others, which also contributed to many fans’ aversion to sitting through the movie. That said, the 2018 film rewards patient and thoughtful viewing with its distinct stories, making the most of its Western setting.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is streaming on Netflix.

Cam (2018)

Cam is a thrilling horror movie that’s centered on the world of online sex work, or at least its terrible parts. It follows a camgirl, Alice (Madeline Brewer), who performs under the name “Lola_Lola” on a popular adult streaming platform. One of her constant goals is to break into the site’s top rankings, which requires a lot of work and creativity. Things begin to take a dark turn when she discovers that a doppelgänger has hijacked her channel, mimicking her perfectly and pushing boundaries she never intended to cross. As Alice scrambles to reclaim her digital identity, the film shows its horror roots when the two personas collide.

Though criticized for offering surface-level thrills, fans of Cam would argue that it’s a complex and sharp exploration of both online sex work and the nature of identity in a digital world. Directed by former cam girl Isa Mazzei, the 2018 film has a refreshing understanding of the industry, steering clear of judgment. The horror this time isn’t any physical danger, but rather the loss and disassociation from one’s own image after it’s up for grabs online — it’s a timely and universally unsettling fear in the age of deepfakes and artificial intelligence.

Cam is streaming on Netflix.