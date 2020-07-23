It’s no secret that The Boys isn’t a show for the squeamish, but the latest clip from season 2 of Amazon Studios’ ultraviolent, irreverent deconstruction of superhero sagas takes things to an entirely new, gory level — particularly if you’re a fan of marine mammals.

The gruesome clip from the hit show’s second season premiered Thursday during The Boys season 2 panel for Comic-Con@Home, the virtual event that’s substituting for San Diego Comic-Con International this year. In the clip, the titular group of superhero hunters finds itself pursued by aquatic super-vigilante The Deep and a group of marine animals while piloting a boat, only to end up getting up close and personal with a whale in order to make their escape.

Along with debuting the bloody clip from the show’s upcoming season and engaging in some spirited — but relatively spoiler-free — conversation about where The Boys is headed, the show’s cast and creative team also revealed that the series has been renewed for a third season by Amazon. The announcement of the show’s season 3 renewal was made by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in the final moments of the panel event.

You can watch the full panel above. It includes series showrunner Eric Kripke and returning cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara. The panel was also joined by Aya Cash, who plays a new superpowered character, Stormfront, in season 2.

Archer actress Aisha Tyler, who served as the panel’s moderator, also revealed that she’ll host a post-episode discussion series that will be available on Amazon Prime Video after each new episode of The Boys debuts on the service.

Season 2 of The Boys is scheduled to premiere September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

