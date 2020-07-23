  1. Movies & TV

The Boys season 2 debuts a bloody new clip for Comic-Con, gets season 3 renewal

By

It’s no secret that The Boys isn’t a show for the squeamish, but the latest clip from season 2 of Amazon Studios’ ultraviolent, irreverent deconstruction of superhero sagas takes things to an entirely new, gory level  — particularly if you’re a fan of marine mammals.

The gruesome clip from the hit show’s second season premiered Thursday during The Boys season 2 panel for Comic-Con@Home, the virtual event that’s substituting for San Diego Comic-Con International this year. In the clip, the titular group of superhero hunters finds itself pursued by aquatic super-vigilante The Deep and a group of marine animals while piloting a boat, only to end up getting up close and personal with a whale in order to make their escape.

Along with debuting the bloody clip from the show’s upcoming season and engaging in some spirited — but relatively spoiler-free — conversation about where The Boys is headed, the show’s cast and creative team also revealed that the series has been renewed for a third season by Amazon. The announcement of the show’s season 3 renewal was made by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in the final moments of the panel event.

You can watch the full panel above. It includes series showrunner Eric Kripke and returning cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara. The panel was also joined by Aya Cash, who plays a new superpowered character, Stormfront, in season 2.

Archer actress Aisha Tyler, who served as the panel’s moderator, also revealed that she’ll host a post-episode discussion series that will be available on Amazon Prime Video after each new episode of The Boys debuts on the service.

Season 2 of The Boys is scheduled to premiere September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Watch the first clip from Comic-Con

star trek lower decks clip comic con

Star Trek: Prodigy series announced at Comic-Con, will premiere in 2021

star trek prodigy series nickelodeon comic con logo

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

best new shows to stream this week fear city york vs the mafia

How to watch Scrubs online: Binge the iconic medical sitcom for free

how to watch scrubs online

The best family movies on Netflix right now

Comic-Con At Home: How to watch it and which panels to watch

how to watch comic con at home 2020 schedule highlights logo

MythBusters host Grant Imahara dead at 49

You won’t be able to watch Peacock on Roku or Amazon platforms

The best fantasy movies on Netflix

How Netflix makes Arthurian legends feel new again with Cursed

The best shows on Peacock right now

best shows on peacock intelligence

Marvel’s Loki series: Everything we know about the Disney+ show

Loki in Thor Ragnorok

How to delete your HBO Max profile

HBO Max Home Theater TV

How to watch the PGA Tour: Stream golf tournaments online

Peacock: Everything we know about NBCUniversal’s streaming video service