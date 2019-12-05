Amazon has released the first trailer for its second season of the (anti-) superhero series, The Boys. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series for DC’s Wildstorm (and later Dynamite Entertainment), the Amazon series was developed by Eric Kripke and follows a team of vigilantes in their vendetta against a group of superpowered people called The Seven who abuse their abilities.

The trailer opens in a blur — seemingly from the perspective of someone just waking up from being knocked out — as a bloody-faced, forlorn-looking Homelander (Antony Starr) descends from the sky to survey something on the ground. From there we get quick cuts to each member of the titular squad of vigilantes, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tamor Capon), and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso).

We also get to see superpowered wild card Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), followed by cuts to some of The Seven, including Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and The Deep (Chace Crawford).

The trailer picks up steam as we get glimpses of the show’s most wholesome superhero Starlight (Erin Moriarty) posing for the cameras and scenes of the most elusive member of The Seven from the first season, Black Noir, in some glorious combat. Meanwhile, The Boys appear to be continuing to cause more destruction than they avert and Homelander is on a mission to discover more about his birth family.

The Boys‘ first season premiered in July of last year and was a surprise hit for Amazon. According to Nielsen, season one of The Boys was one of Amazon’s most successful original releases to date, attracting 8 million total viewers in its first ten days of release.

A refreshing twist on Hollywood’s recent superhero saturation, The Boys took the genre and turned it on its head, depicting a world in which superheroes enjoy staged battles, active image rehabilitation and management, and are both morally and ethically not so different from the criminals who they’re asked to capture. From the looks of the trailer, fans will likely be pleased with the continued gore, mayhem, and debauchery to come in season two.

There’s also a new, faceless super who appears to have the power of telekinesis and, judging by the lack of costume and sheer wreckage he’s causing, he may not be the friendliest fellow.

The Boys season 2 doesn’t have a firm launch date yet but is expected in 2020.

