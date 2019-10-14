After the season 10 finale of Fornite brought the destruction of the original map, many fans are wondering when the popular battle royale title will return. Despite Epic Games remaining silent in regards to the plans for the game’s 11th season, it appears the official trailer for Fortnite: Chapter 2 has been leaked online.

The trailer first appeared on Twitter via user Skintracker, who has since taken down the video for unknown reasons. Fortunately, Twitter user PsychTaze has a copy of the same video. As you can see from the trailer, a Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2, as well as a slew of new content, will be introduced.

Fortnite: Chapter 2 is expected to have a brand-new medal system, which will allow players additional ways to level up their character. It’s evident that with the destruction of the original map, Epic Games is making tremendous changes to ensure the game remains fresh and exciting for players.

While the trailer does not provide any direct context on a supposed new map for the game, it does introduce a new diving mechanic that allows players to dive off a cliff and explore the depths of the in-game river. A closer look at the video also reveals there is a new beach location.

Interestingly enough, the brief trailer shows players picking up their fallen comrades, a feature that was unavailable in past updates. The trailer provides a sneak peek at several new cosmetic features, with characters sporting new skins while hopping on llama pogo sticks. The trailer also reveals that up to 1500 V-Bucks and more than 100 rewards are up for grabs, making this one of the most ambitious Battle Passes to be added to the game.

As you probably already noticed, there is still no official date as to when season 11, let alone Fortnite’s battle royale mode, will be available. Several reports have implied that a launch is expected to happen sometime this week. In either case, it’s quite clear that this leaked trailer and massive Fortnite blackout is undoubtedly bringing a lot of momentum to the upcoming Chapter 2.

