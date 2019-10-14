Following the destruction of Fortnite: Battle Royale over the weekend, fans have taken to social media to discuss when it could make its return. Fortnite data miners and popular video game streamer Ninja joined in on the fun, giving players some hints that suggest Fortnite could come back on Tuesday.

If you’re still catching up on what happened, here’s a quick summary: Epic Games delivered on its promise of bringing an end to Fortnite. A catastrophic rocket launch on Sunday resulted in the destruction of the entire Battle Royale map. Since then, players haven’t been able to play the game, and are limited to checking out the black hole that showed up in its place or using the Konami code to play a mini-game to pass the time.

However, that could change soon.

Players discovered files on the official Epic Games website that suggest Fornite will debut with a new Battle Royale map on Tuesday, October 15 at 6 a.m. ET. Fuel was added by streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who posted his own “hint” on Twitter. In the short video, he whispers the word “tacos”. Players seem to think this might be a reference to “Taco Tuesday”.

Here is your hint, and I’m not joking. pic.twitter.com/Tqh9dhFEEL — Ninja (@Ninja) October 14, 2019

Given his clout, Blevins might know quite a bit more about the happenings in Fortnite than the average player. It’s also possible we’ll see the re-launch of Fortnite come later in the week, as there are reports an update to the wesbite code could mean that a Tuesday arrival could no longer be the case. Twitter account Lucas7yoshi tweeted the time has since changed to Thursday, October 17 at 4 a.m. ET.

Whenever the update does arrive, a leak discovered last week has players expecting some major revisions. A new thumbnail posted on the Italian iOS App Store showed that the update would be called “Fortnite: Chapter 2” and come with a new map, as well as some boats. Fortnite has added new vehicles like airplanes, Ballers, and the controversial B.R.U.T.E. mech suits to Battle Royale before, bringing a new way for players to participate in combat. Adding naval warfare to the mix seems like the next logical step.

