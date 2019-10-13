Within the last several hours, Fortnite has been unplayable due to the season 10’s insane finale. Aside from a few cryptic tweets, Epic Games has remained silent in regard to what is going on with its popular IP. In the meantime, if you are looking to fill a void that Fortnite has currently placed in your heart, there is some good news. If you are a retro gaming enthusiast, there is a small Galaga-inspired mini-game you can play.

For those of you out there (specifically younger Fortnite players) wondering what Galaga is, it’s a popular arcade shooter developed in the early 1980s by Bandai Namco, which at the time of Galaga’s release was known as ‘Namco.’ Much like the Fortnite minigame, players are tasked with completing the stage while shooting/avoiding as many projectiles as possible. It is certainly no battle royale shooter, but it’s a fun minigame that will let you play as a pizza while you shoot down Durr burgers.

To active this mini-game, simply enter the famous ‘Konami code,’ which will differ depending on what controller you are using.

PC

If you are playing on a mouse and keyboard, enter ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → Start/Enter

PlayStation 4

Using your DualShock 4 controller, enter ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → O X then press the Options button

Switch

Whether you are using your joy-cons or Pro controller, the Konami code is still the same, enter ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → A B then hit the + button

Xbox One

Turn on your Xbox One controller and enter ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A then hit the Menu Button (which is located on the left side of the ‘X’ button).

While we are still currently waiting for the battle royale portion of Fortnite to return, it’s quite charming that Epic Games added a little Easter egg for fans to indulge in as we wait for updates. As far as season 11 goes, not much is has been revealed by the development team. However, several leaks have surfaced, indicating that a brand new map will be made available, which certainly makes sense given the fact the original map has been obliterated.

