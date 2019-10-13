After a slight delay, the 10th season of Fortnite officially concluded. With the highly anticipated 11th season slowly creeping onto our calendars, it appears that the in-game universe (more specifically, the original Fortnite map) has been obliterated.

Much like past events, this season kicked things off in a big way after the timer located at the Dusty Depot reached zero, and, much like season 4, the Visitor’s rocket launched itself into space. Unfortunately, as you may have guessed, the rocket exploded, and it began causing rifts in time and space. Eventually, a slew of missiles and a meteor reappeared in the sky and headed towards the island, causing the destruction of the island and a major cliffhanger for the game as a whole.

At the time of writing, the live stream is displaying a black hole and the game is currently unavailable to play. While the official Fortnite Twitter account changed its profile picture to black, but despite the cryptic imagery and live stream, this is from the official end of Fortnite. Despite the latest season causing division amongst competitive players, season 10 introduced a ton of new content, including mechs along with some new weapons.

While information surrounding Fortnite season 11 remains a mystery, several leaks have indicated that in addition to a new map, the game will also receive a second chapter. Given how season 10 ended with a bang (literally), we can strongly infer that Epic Games is going to deliver us some significant changes to the beloved battle royale title.

