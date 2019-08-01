Share

Fortnite’s new season has officially launched, and the battle royale mode has received a mech vehicle that is sure to cause headaches for unsuspecting players. Not only will you have to deal with the driver, but also a passenger armed with powerful missiles.

Beginning with what Epic Games is dubbing “Season X,” the B.R.U.T.E. vehicle is available in battle royale mode. The driver controls the movement of the vehicle, while the passenger is responsible for taking out targets using a missile launcher and shotgun. It’s designed for two people to use simultaneously, but you can also operate it on your own if you’re comfortable swapping between the two positions on the fly. The missile launcher is particularly devastating, shooting a salvo of 10 missiles at once, and you can use an overshield to temporarily protect against incoming attacks.

As the driver, you actually aren’t completely defenseless, though. You can step on enemies and structures below you, instantly harvesting materials from things you destroy. You can also use a dash maneuver and a “super jump,” so you won’t be a sitting duck for players hoping to get a few easy explosive kills.

The mech has already been met with its detractors, however, who have called the suit overpowered and believe it threatens the balance of the game. Reddit threads have popped up, bemoaning the decision to include both the shotgun and the missile launcher, and for offering the vehicle in competitive modes. Knowing Epic Games, changes could come quickly to appease those who are upset, perhaps at least in terms of removing them from competitive play. Others even suggested only putting it in a limited-time mode.

Several weapons have been vaulted for Season X, as well. These include the Baller, Quad Crasher, Flint Knock Pistol, Shadow Bomb, Semi-Auto Sniper, Tactical Assault Rifle, Mounted Turret, and Air Strike. We certainly hope you weren’t relying on one or two of those to carry yourself to victory.

The fabric of space and time itself has also been disrupted on the island. New “Rift Zones” are available, offering access to areas that were previously lost. Epic Games hinted that the world could continue to change by the day, so you are encouraged to play continuously in order to see everything that’s hidden.

Season X includes more than 100 rewards in its Battle Pass, which still costs 950 V-Bucks. Once you reach the 100 tier, you will get the Ultimate Knight Outfit, and Epic Games is also giving you the ability to gift the Battle Pass to a friend until August 15. You’ll need a good teammate to use the B.R.U.T.E. effectively, after all!