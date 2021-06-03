  1. Gaming

Fortnite is getting a graphics update with Chapter 2 Season 7 launch

By

Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 2 – Season 7 v17.00 update isn’t just bringing new features to the game. The Fortnite team announced that this new update will upgrade the visuals of the game for machines that meet the update’s system requirements.

Fortnite is a battle royale that most people are aware of by now. It has been through various versions after many updates and it seems that Season 7 is introducing one of the biggest yet.

In a blog post that details the upcoming visual changes, developer Epic confirmed that it would present players with enhanced effects, improved postprocessing features, and shadow quality. The blog goes into detail bringing up how explosion, fire, and slurp effects would be “cooler-looking” thanks to the bump in visuals.

These upgrades mean that the settings of the “Epic” graphical mode will require higher performance power in order to run optimally, with the “High” settings becoming the pre-v17.00 Epic settings. For those that play Fortnite on low and medium settings, those modes will remain the same with the release of the v17.00 update.

Epic Game confirmed that this new Season 7 update would be rolling out on Tuesday, June 8. The theme of this new season is teased to be an alien invasion. A promo video featuring the ominous words ‘They’re Coming’ currently appears on the Fortnite website.

Many teases for this alien invasion theme have popped up in the game itself as of late. Some Easter eggs have been placed throughout maps, with some players even being abducted by aliens at random locations.

Editors' Recommendations

E3 2021: full schedule, every company attending, and more updates

Sniper Elite VR and six more PS VR titles get release windows and new details

playstation vr game announcement sniper elite ps

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti was overpriced, but it never really mattered

nvidia launches rtx 3080 ti 3070 computex 2021 1

Everything we know about Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG

Starfield

Long delayed Rainbow Six game will make its debut at Ubisoft’s E3 conference

the best fps games rainbow six siege

How to get the Specialist Bonus in Call of Duty: Warzone and how it works

how-to-get-the-specialist-bonus-in-call-of-duty-warzone-and-how-it-works

Fortnite challenge guide: Defeat a Spire Guardian

fortnite-season-6-week-12-challenge-guide-how-to-defeat-a-spire-guardian

11 games to show off your gaming PC

games with the best graphics featured

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Palia is Animal Crossing reimagined as a high-fantasy MMO

A character entering a village in Palia.

The best game-streaming services for 2021

game pass

Mario Golf: Super Rush has boss fights and a thunder-summoning sword

Mario tees off in Mario Golf Super Rush.

Best board games 2021: For adults, families, two players, and more