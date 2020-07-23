Star Trek: Lower Decks: Watch the first clip from Comic-Con

The animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres August 6 on CBS All Access, but Star Trek fans got an early look at the premiere episode during the Star Trek Universe panel for Comic-Con@Home.

The first clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks made its debut during Thursday’s virtual panel featuring series creator and showrunner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) and the cast of the show, which follows the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in the year 2380. The clip introduces audiences to the ship, its mission, and two of the series’ main characters, Ensign Brad Boimler (voiced by Jack Quaid) and Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome).

The series was inspired by the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode Lower Decks, which put the spotlight on the U.S.S. Enterprise crew members who operate in the background and don’t often get any attention during the adventures chronicled in the show. Along with Ensigns Quaid and Newsome, the series’ cast of characters includes Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells) and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), as well as Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman).

The League and Black Monday actor Paul Scheer will voice a recurring guest character on the series, Lt. Commander Andy Billups, who serves as the U.S.S. Cerritos’ chief engineer.

The 10-episode season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will kick off with the August 6 series premiere on CBS All Access, and subsequent episodes will debut Thursdays on the streaming service.

