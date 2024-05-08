Does the Google Pixel 8a have a headphone jack?

The Google Pixel 8a is the latest and greatest in Google’s midrange A-series smartphone lineup. It costs an affordable $499, but boasts many features that make Pixel phones so popular, including great camera hardware, a Tensor G3 chip, and a 120Hz refresh rate on its 6.1-inch OLED display. All of this makes it a great option for most people who aren’t looking for cutting-edge specs.

However, you might be wondering if it comes with a headphone jack so you can use it with wired earbuds. Smartphone manufacturers have increasingly eliminated this feature in favor of pushing customers to their own line of Bluetooth earbuds and headphones. Does this also apply to the Pixel 8a? Here’s the deal.

Recommended Videos

Does the Pixel 8a have a headphone jack?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the Pixel 8a does not have a headphone jack. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the Pixel 6a got rid of the headphone jack, and the Pixel 7a didn’t have it either.

This is an increasingly common phenomenon in the phone market after Apple started the trend by removing the headphone jack on the iPhone in 2016. Since then, Android manufacturers like Samsung and Google have followed suit, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a headphone jack on any device these days aside from maybe budget phones.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8a has a lot to make up for the lack of a headphone jack, as it comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. You also get a variety of camera features, including Super Res Zoom and Night Sight. The Pixel 8a also has AI and Pixel features like Circle to Search, Gemini Assistant, Call Assist, Live Translate, and seven years of OS upgrades and security patches.

The best Pixel 8a earbud options

The Pixel 8a has Bluetooth, so pretty much any Bluetooth wireless headphones and earbuds should work with it. You can also pick up a pair of Google’s own Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds A-Series. True wireless earbuds are great if you’re a more active person and want something unobtrusive to take to the gym, on a run, or any other activity where you want to be on the move without being tethered.

But if you refuse to give in and jump on the wireless earbud train, you still have the option of using your old wired earbuds; you’ll just need to pick up a 3.5mm-to-USB-C dongle adapter. This will fill up your USB-C port, so you won’t be able to charge and listen at the same time, but it will let you use your regular wired earbuds or headphones without being compelled to upgrade.

Preorders for the Pixel 8a start Tuesday, May 7, and the device will be available for regular sales starting Tuesday, May 14. It starts at $499.

Editors' Recommendations