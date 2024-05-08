 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the Google Pixel 8a have a headphone jack?

By
A render of the Google Pixel 8a in its porcelain color, showing the front and back of the phone.
Google

The Google Pixel 8a is the latest and greatest in Google’s midrange A-series smartphone lineup. It costs an affordable $499, but boasts many features that make Pixel phones so popular, including great camera hardware, a Tensor G3 chip, and a 120Hz refresh rate on its 6.1-inch OLED display. All of this makes it a great option for most people who aren’t looking for cutting-edge specs.

However, you might be wondering if it comes with a headphone jack so you can use it with wired earbuds. Smartphone manufacturers have increasingly eliminated this feature in favor of pushing customers to their own line of Bluetooth earbuds and headphones. Does this also apply to the Pixel 8a? Here’s the deal.

Recommended Videos

Does the Pixel 8a have a headphone jack?

Someone taking a phone call on the aloe Google Pixel 8a.
Google

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the Pixel 8a does not have a headphone jack. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the Pixel 6a got rid of the headphone jack, and the Pixel 7a didn’t have it either.

Related

This is an increasingly common phenomenon in the phone market after Apple started the trend by removing the headphone jack on the iPhone in 2016. Since then, Android manufacturers like Samsung and Google have followed suit, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a headphone jack on any device these days aside from maybe budget phones.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8a has a lot to make up for the lack of a headphone jack, as it comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. You also get a variety of camera features, including Super Res Zoom and Night Sight. The Pixel 8a also has AI and Pixel features like Circle to Search, Gemini Assistant, Call Assist, Live Translate, and seven years of OS upgrades and security patches.

The best Pixel 8a earbud options

Pixel Buds Pro in their case.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Pixel 8a has Bluetooth, so pretty much any Bluetooth wireless headphones and earbuds should work with it. You can also pick up a pair of Google’s own Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds A-Series. True wireless earbuds are great if you’re a more active person and want something unobtrusive to take to the gym, on a run, or any other activity where you want to be on the move without being tethered.

But if you refuse to give in and jump on the wireless earbud train, you still have the option of using your old wired earbuds; you’ll just need to pick up a 3.5mm-to-USB-C dongle adapter. This will fill up your USB-C port, so you won’t be able to charge and listen at the same time, but it will let you use your regular wired earbuds or headphones without being compelled to upgrade.

Preorders for the Pixel 8a start Tuesday, May 7, and the device will be available for regular sales starting Tuesday, May 14. It starts at $499.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Section Editor, Mobile
Ajay Kumar is the Section Editor, Mobile overseeing Digital Trend's coverage of phones, tablets, wearables, and other mobile…
Best Google Pixel deals: Save on Pixel 8, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel lineup includes phones, smartwatches, and more. It offers a range of nifty devices that compete with Apple, Samsung, and other top electronics brands, and in the opinion of many it outperforms other ecosystems when it comes to the onboard software. The Google Pixel phone is often in contention to be among the best Android phones, but the Pixel lineup in general has a lot to offer. Right now that includes savings, as there are a lot of Google Pixel deals worth shopping. We’re seeing some impressive phone deals, headphone deals, and smartwatch deals out of the Pixel lineup, and we’ve rounded up all of the best Google Pixel deals below. If you’re in the market for a great device to carry or wear, read onward for more details on how to save.
Google Pixel Buds Pro -- $178, was $200

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, particularly the Google Pixel Buds Pro currently discounted. They offer long battery life, and while they're at their best when you're connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

Read more
Something strange might happen to the Google Pixel Fold 2
A person holding the Google Pixel Fold showing the hinge.

Google Pixel Fold 2 render SmartPrix / OnLeaks

It seems the “Pixel Fold” line is dead at Google after merely a single outing. Instead, Google is planning to fold it into the mainline Pixel series of flagship phones. According to Android Authority, which cites software builds targeting Google’s upcoming phones, the next Google foldable might go by the name "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" rather than the expected Pixel Fold 2 branding.

Read more
Here’s every color that will be available for the Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 7a in Snow leaning on lamp post.

What is there left to say about the Google Pixel 8a at this point? We've seen the phone's design in numerous renders and hands-on photos, its specs are all but confirmed, and we have a good idea of when it'll be announced. Well, one of the phone's last remaining details has now just been spoiled: the colors in which it will be available.

On April 12, Android Headlines published multiple official-looking renders of the Pixel 8a. The renders confirm the phone's design, which we've been seeing for months, including its rounded corners and dual rear cameras. For the first time, though, these new renders reveal the official colors the Pixel 8a will come in. There are apparently four to look forward to, including Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.

Read more