The best USB-C headphone adapters for 2020

Mobile devices are ditching headphone jacks at a brisk clip, so if your new Android smartphone or Apple iPad Pro ships without that precious port, you may have to purchase a wireless headset to listen in on podcasts, music, or video. Or maybe not. You can still use your device’s USB Type C port with your favorite headphones — if you get your hands on a USB Type C headphone adapter. Just plug it into the charging port, and then plug your headphones into the 3.5mm audio jack on the other side of the adapter. It’s that easy, and we have hunted down some of the best USB-C headphone adapters out there to help you do exactly that.

Linklike 2-in-1 USB C to 3.5mm Headphones Adapter

The Linklike 2-in-1 USB-C to 3.5mm Headphones Adapter is designed to let you listen and charge simultaneously on a variety of USB Type C devices. The unit’s built-in Realtek DAC Audio Chip emits high-resolution sound at 24bit/96kHz. The adapter is widely compatible with the iPad Pro 2020 and 2018, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 10, various models of the Google Pixel, HTC, Essential Phone, Huawei Mate 20, and other Type C devices. It supports Power Delivery (PD) fast charging for a number of devices — with the notable exceptions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Huawei phones — and provides up to 60W (20V/3A) power output. Use it for volume control, HD calls, and answering calls on compatible devices.

Belkin Rockstar 3.5mm Audio + USB-C Charge Adapter

The Belkin USB-C audio adapter, specifically built for USB-C devices that lack 3.5mm audio ports, lets you listen to music and other audio while charging your device through a single USB-C port. This adapter features USB-C charging and a 3.5mm auxiliary port for music, videos, phone calls, and more. The USB-C port is compatible with both quick charge 2.0 and USB-PD, delivering swift and safe power when connected to compatible chargers. The unit’s digital-to-analog audio converter delivers high-resolution, static-free, feedback-free sound wherever you go.

Acessorz USB C to 3.5mm Audio Aux Jack Adapter

Acessorz designed this exclusive USB C to 3.5mm aux cable cord to feature advanced digital audio converter (DAC) chips that solve the audio problems encountered with most Type-C mobile devices. With its Realtek DAC chips, it supports high-resolution 192khz sound quality with no-loss transmission of the audio signal. You can use this adapter to listen to music from your car aux stereo speaker or as a headphone adapter with your devices. It only supports music, with no calling function. It’s compatible with most Type C devices like the iPad Pro 2018, Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, XL, OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, S10, S9, Huawei, LG, Essential Phone, and Xiaomi. The cable is made with premium durable polished zinc-alloy and a gold-plated connector plus a durable four-foot nylon braided cable.

Apple USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Apple comes to the rescue with its own USB-C to 3.5mm adapter so you can listen to your favorite programming, movies, and music on the new USB-C iPad models — the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third generation). The USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter lets you connect accessories that use a standard 3.5mm audio plug — like headphones or speakers — to your USB-C devices. It’s a simple unit that does the trick.

USB C DAC Headphone Adapter

This premium quality DAC adapter lets you enjoy high fidelity audio on your smartphone with a built-in DAC high-resolution chip that plays back with ultra-low power dissipation and multi-mode dynamic power control. The adapter facilitates high-resolution audio output and noise reduction up to 32 bits/384 kHz lossless to enhance the original sound quality of your mobile phone. It can drive stereo earbuds up to 35mW/32Ohm to accommodate a wide range of tones. The slim design lets you connect to headphones and smartphones anytime and ensures automatic recognition of the headphones via the OMTP/CTIA standard. The device supports most Android 5.1 or above devices with standard USB-C, such as Google Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, Moto Z, Z2, OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, P20, Mate 20, and Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, and Note 10 Pro.

Jsaux USB Type C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Jsaux offers wide compatibility with its Type C to 3.5mm adapter and is compatible with most Type C phones like the Pixel 4, 3, 2, XL, Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8, Plus, iPad Pro, Huawei Mate 30, 20, 10 Pro, and many more. This brightly colored but compact adapter lets you listen to music as well as answer phone calls with your headphones and supports wire control as well. It is compatible with up to 24bit/96Khz, giving you a rich high-fidelity sound.

Google USB Type C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter

This simple, compact adapter lets you continue to use your favorite 3.5mm headphones the same way you did with the headphone jack. The adapter is small, lightweight, and easy to stow in a purse or backpack to take with you anywhere.

ESR 2-in-1 USB-C Headphone Jack Adapter

The ESR 2-in-1 splits your USB-C port into a PD-compatible USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, allowing you to listen to music or watch videos while simultaneously fast-charging your device. It supports the Power Delivery protocol specification 2.0 and QC 2.0 fast charging, up to 30W. Two chipsets ensure stable, high-fidelity audio transmission that is compatible with most USB-C and 3.5mm devices. Supported devices include the Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3, 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, S10, S10e, S9, S8, Note 10, iPad Pro 2018, and more. If the adapter is not working at first, try plugging your earphones and charging cable into the adapter before plugging the adapter into your phone.

Ailun USB C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter

If you’re looking for the best sound, check out the Ailun adapter. Its digital audio converter (DAC) high-resolution chipset offers a sampling rate of up to 192KHz/24bit to convert digital audio signals to analog and maintain the original sound quality of your headphones. Noise reduction and high anti-interference features help to provide an excellent listening experience. The unit supports music and calling for most USB smartphones and is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Google Pixel, Pixel 2, Motorola Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force, Z Play, HTC U11, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, OnePlus 2, iPad Pro 2018, and other Type-C devices. For the Samsung Galaxy S8/S9/N8, it supports music but not calling.

Editors' Recommendations