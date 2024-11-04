 Skip to main content
A new update fixes the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s overheating issues — or does it?

By
The back of the Realme GT 7 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Since we performance tested the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in the GT 7 Pro smartphone, Realme has insisted it has a fix coming for what it described as a “software compatibility” problem, which was causing the phone to overheat before it could complete a 20-minute gaming benchmark test.

Today, a software update containing the fix was delivered to our review model, with the promise it would solve the issue. Sure enough, after running the Solar Bay Stress Test — a 20-minute program that emulates gameplay with ray-traced graphics — in the 3DMark benchmark app, the Realme GT 7 Pro did indeed successfully complete it, giving us the performance figures we were missing during our initial comparison with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Still running hot

A benchmarking test running on the Realme GT 7 Pro.
Realme GT 7 Pro results from the 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

However, this is not where the story ends. If Realme’s intention was to fix it so the GT 7 Pro could complete a 3DMark stress test, then its mission is complete. I’ve run all the available 20-minute stress tests in the app, and it has not failed so far. But what’s also clear is the phone still gets very hot during the process, and although it’s not giving up at the last moment — it previously failed after around 17 to 19 of the 20 total loops in the test — I’d imagine it’s right on the edge of doing so. This is also in an environment where the ambient temperature is quite low, and in hotter climates, it will likely fare worse. It gets hot during all the tests, but it’s the Solar Bay Stress Test that taxes it the most.

Even by loop 11, I consider the GT 7 Pro too hot to comfortably hold, especially along the chassis edges, and this is with the performance-enhancing GT Mode active. I certainly would not consider putting it against my cheeks to assess the temperature. The heat generated is reflected in the benchmarking app, which shows a temperature increase from 27 degrees Celsius to a toasty 45 degrees Celsius over the course of the Solar Bay Stress Test. By comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra reaches 42 degrees Celsius during the same test, with the phone nowhere near as hot and still comfortable to hold.

A benchmarking test running on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra results from the 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s further evidence the test is putting considerable strain on the phone, with the full Solar Bay Stress Test taking 15% from the Realme GT 7 Pro’s battery and 12% from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. I’ll reiterate that these extreme benchmarking tests do not reflect general use and instead show how a phone and processor perform during extended gameplay sessions, primarily when playing the latest graphically intensive games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. We run these tests on most phones we review, though, and it’s very rare for a phone to fail to complete the test or get as hot as the Realme GT 7 Pro.

What does this mean for the chip?

Chiplet render of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Qualcomm

What does all this mean? It’s still difficult to say how much of the fault lies with Realme, the phone and its software, or the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the heat generation. But as Realme’s software update hasn’t cured or noticeably lessened the heat buildup, just made it possible for the benchmark test to finish, it is becoming more likely the incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite may get hotter than older chips in certain circumstances. We have contacted Qualcomm for comment, and will update when we hear back.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is the only smartphone we’ve tried with the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, but others are expected soon, including the Asus ROG Phone 9 and the OnePlus 13. When these, and others, hit the scene, we’ll have a better idea of what’s going on with the processor expected to power most of 2025’s top Android phones, or whether Realme’s recent, otherwise very positive return has stumbled.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is big news for cheap phones
Hand holding up a smartphone against a city background with Qualcomm Snapdragon7+ Gen 2 logo.

Qualcomm has taken the wraps off its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, the next generation of its midrange mobile platform. The new chip is designed to deliver powerful entertainment experiences and performance gains to a broader range of smartphones.

The new platform is an evolution of last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which was already a leap beyond the older Snapdragon 700 series it replaced. It began closing the gap with the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — a trend that continues with this year’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2.

Read more
Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 showed me that 2023 phones will be monsters
Iqoo 11 held in a person's hand.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the processor that’s almost certainly going to be inside the top smartphones in 2023, and it’s sure to be a great performer, particularly given the success of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. We’ve been using the Iqoo 11, one of the very first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, to try and understand just what effect it will have on next year’s phones. Will it have more power, better efficiency? That's we want to find out.

Rather than rely on anecdotes or a single comparative benchmark, we put the Iqoo 11 through a series of tests over a single day alongside the OnePlus 10T with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip to get an idea of what to expect from the new processor on a daily basis. Here’s what happened.
Meet the Iqoo 11

Read more
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is here, defining the next generation of premium smartphones
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 displayed on a smartphone

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at its Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii. This is the next iteration of its system-on-a-chip (SoC) that will be used in many of next year's best smartphones.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will set a new standard for connected computing with intelligent and groundbreaking AI. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected in flagship devices like the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23, as well as other smartphones from ASUS ROG, Motorola, Sony, Xiaomi, and more. The first devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are set to debut as early as the end of 2022.

Read more