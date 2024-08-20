 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This new Snapdragon chip will transform AI on cheaper phones

By
A rendered image showing a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
Qualcomm

Qualcomm is capitalizing on the increased promotion around AI with its latest smartphone chip announcement. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor supports generative AI capabilities and several large language models (LLMs) to help mid-range devices compete with their flagship counterparts, where AI is increasingly used as a major selling point.

Qualcomm’s general manager of mobile handsets, Chris Patrick, confirmed the company’s intention with the chip in the press release, saying:

Recommended Videos

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support. This platform is another proof point in our commitment to deliver the best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers at every price.”

In addition to AI capabilities, the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 provides considerable improvements in performance over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, including a 20% faster CPU, a 40% faster Adreno GPU, and 30% better AI speeds. Qualcomm also expects a 45% increase in CPU efficiency. For connectivity, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 has 5G, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Other interesting features include Snapdragon Sound audio with AptX Lossless, spatial sound with head tracking, and Qualcomm’s Aqstic Hi-Fi DAC. Regarding hardware, it supports 144Hz refresh rate screens, multiple cameras, 4K resolution video, and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 battery recharging technology.

Qualcomm states that Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and Sharp are all onboard with the new chip and will release devices using the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 before the end of the year. Xiaomi is expected to release its first phone with the chip in September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The Xiaomi 15 could start a new generation of Android phones
The back of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It seems like there's always a new chip being introduced for smartphones. Qualcomm is preparing to release its next Snapdragon mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and there is a report that it could be featured in a new smartphone before the year ends.

Read more
The iPhone’s new AI features may come with a gigantic catch
An iPhone 15 Pro Max laying face-down outside, showing the Natural Titanium color.

Imagine paying a minimum of $999 for a new iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, only to discover that it can’t run the full iOS 18 experience in less than two years. It might sound dystopian, especially for a product known for its long shelf life that's largely the result of an industry-leading software update policy at Apple.

Yet, it seems that nightmarish surprise will be here in just over a week. Bloomberg recently reported on some crucial AI-driven features coming to iOS 18, with Siri being one of the main recipients of all that innovation. But iPhone users might have to pay a pretty price for it all.

Read more
Sony’s new Android phone just leaked, and it sounds mighty interesting
A photo of the Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone.

Sony Xperia 1 II Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Sony has generally struggled to sell smartphones in the North American market alongside bigger players like Samsung and Apple, to the point that it has more or less exited. Sony has always had a strong market in Japan, but even that has been changing recently, with Sony’s market share falling fast against competitors in its home market. That might be set to change with Sony’s next Android phone, the Xperia Pro C.

Read more