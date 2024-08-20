This new Snapdragon chip will transform AI on cheaper phones

Qualcomm is capitalizing on the increased promotion around AI with its latest smartphone chip announcement. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor supports generative AI capabilities and several large language models (LLMs) to help mid-range devices compete with their flagship counterparts, where AI is increasingly used as a major selling point.

Qualcomm’s general manager of mobile handsets, Chris Patrick, confirmed the company’s intention with the chip in the press release, saying:

Recommended Videos

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support. This platform is another proof point in our commitment to deliver the best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers at every price.”

In addition to AI capabilities, the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 provides considerable improvements in performance over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, including a 20% faster CPU, a 40% faster Adreno GPU, and 30% better AI speeds. Qualcomm also expects a 45% increase in CPU efficiency. For connectivity, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 has 5G, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Other interesting features include Snapdragon Sound audio with AptX Lossless, spatial sound with head tracking, and Qualcomm’s Aqstic Hi-Fi DAC. Regarding hardware, it supports 144Hz refresh rate screens, multiple cameras, 4K resolution video, and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 battery recharging technology.

Qualcomm states that Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and Sharp are all onboard with the new chip and will release devices using the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 before the end of the year. Xiaomi is expected to release its first phone with the chip in September.