Update your Google Pixel phone right now to fix a big security issue

Google just rolled out its July security update for Pixel devices. While last month’s Feature Drop added some cool features, like Gemini Nano on more devices, this month’s update addresses a critical security vulnerability. So, if you have a Google Pixel device from the Pixel 5a and later with Android 14, make sure to update it as soon as possible.

What’s the critical security issue? It’s known as CVE–2024–31320, which Google says, under certain conditions, allows third-party apps (“3p”) to bypass user prompts. If you have seen this happening on your Pixel device, then you should be aware that it’s not a good thing to have. So make sure you grab the July security update ASAP.

The update also addresses some other bug fixes. One of these includes a back gesture bug that should be fixed on any Pixel experiencing the issue. For Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users, you may have experienced some camera issues — these should be fixed in the update as well. And for the entire Pixel 8 family (Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a), there is a separate fix for system stability issues.

The July update is rolling out to Pixel phones that are running Android 14. Here’s the full list of devices that should be seeing it (if you don’t see it yet, give it some time):

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

To check for the update, go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. Then select Check for system update. Typically, Android updates may roll out in waves, so if you don’t see it right away, check again later. For more experienced users, there is always the manual method of flashing the factory image files with Fastboot or Android Flash Tool.