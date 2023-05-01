 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google might kill its best Pixel smartphone next year

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

We’re expecting the Pixel 7a to launch later this year. A recent leak, however, suggests that it may be the last of its kind.

The Pixel A series is Google’s budget-friendly version of its yearly flagship Pixel models — and have consistently been some of the best devices that the company has in its lineup. Despite the success of the Pixel A series, it seems like the Pixel 7a will be the final A series device.

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 7a in a blue color.
Pixel 7a render OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, there will be no Pixel 8a on account of how similar the Pixel A series has become to its base model counterparts. While this news is certainly disappointing for Pixel A fans, it does make a lot of sense when looking at the rumors surrounding the Pixel 7a.

Related Videos

The current rumors about its specs suggest that the 7a is essentially the same phone as the Pixel 7, albeit with a slightly smaller screen and a slight difference in cameras. In terms of price, rumor also has it that the Pixel 7a will be getting a $50 price increase from the Pixel 6a — costing $499, just $100 less than the Pixel 7.

With how close the two devices are becoming, it doesn’t make much sense for Google to continue offering both, especially since the Pixel A series costs less than the base model while offering very similar specs.

Someone outside holding the Pixel 6a. We see the back of the phone.
Pixel 6a Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Despite that understanding, it’s still a pretty big bummer that we might lose the A series since it’s consistently been one of the most solid budget-friendly devices on the market. There are plenty of other options when it comes to cheap phones, sure, but the Pixel A always felt like a go-to winner.

According to Brar, Google will replace the Pixel A series in its lineup with a yearly foldable device — an iteration of the upcoming Pixel Fold. Unfortunately, that’ll leave fans out of luck when it comes to picking up Pixel devices for under $500. Brar also mentions that Samsung may be adopting a similar practice, however, with the large magnitude of budget devices that Samsung produces each year, it’s unclear which line might be sunset.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer

A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites such as IGN, GameRant, Gameranx, and GameSkinny. He can be reached at peter.szpytek@gmail.com or on Twitter @peterspittech.

I did a Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro camera test — and it’s not even close
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra next to the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It's 2023, and you're looking for a smartphone that takes incredible pictures. There are few better options available than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro. They both deliver two of the most capable camera systems on the market today, with powerful imaging hardware and sophisticated software to boot.

But which of these phones has the best camera performance? The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a state-of-the-art 200-megapixel camera that promises to be a game-changer, but the Pixel 7 Pro is a well-established camera champ that's tough to beat. We put the two phones head-to-head in a camera shootout to see what would happen.
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro: camera specs

Read more
The 5 biggest announcements we expect from Google I/O 2023
The Google "G" logo surrounded by renders of the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Android 14 logo.

Google I/O 2023 is right around the corner. Can you believe it? Google's annual developer conference acts as a showcase for the biggest and most interesting things the company is working on — including new Google Search tools, Android updates, and even upcoming hardware products.

Each year, Google I/O comes with more announcements than you can easily keep track of, and I/O 2023, which is scheduled for May 10, likely won't be any different. But what news from this year's conference are we most looking forward to? Here are a few of the biggest and most exciting things we expect to see at Google I/O 2023.
Android 14

Read more
Google I/O 2023 is happening on May 10 with an in-person event

It's that time of year once again. The days are getting longer, the gray skies of winter are slowly fading away, and it's almost time for another Google I/O. While it's a given that we have a new I/O each year, Google always puts on a little show when announcing the date for the next one. And now, we officially know when Google I/O 2023 will take place.

The opening keynote for this year's I/O is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. In its email confirming the time and date, Google says, "Join a select audience to learn about Google’s latest innovations and developer solutions that help you work smarter and improve productivity." The opening keynote for I/O 2023 — where most of the big news and announcements are revealed — kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on May 10.

Read more