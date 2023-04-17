It looks like the Pixel 7a will be more expensive than we hoped

The Google Pixel 7a has been heavily leaked and rumored for months, and ahead of its expected reveal at Google I/O next month, we have new details about the phone’s price. And, unfortunately, it’s not good news.

According to a new report from 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a will cost $499 — $50 more than the Pixel 6a that came before it. This pricing information comes from 9to5Google’s own sources, and as unfortunate as it is to hear, it’s also not entirely surprising.

The Pixel 7a still makes sense at $499

We’ve been following Pixel 7a rumors for months now, and all signs point to the Pixel 7a being a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a. One of the biggest rumored changes is a 90Hz refresh rate display — a first for the Pixel A-series of smartphones. The Pixel 6a, Pixel 5a, and all previous models have used a slower 60Hz screen, and the jump to 90Hz doesn’t come for free.

We also expect the Pixel 7a to get a brand new 64MP primary camera to replace the aging 12MP sensor Google’s used since the original Pixel 3a. And the Pixel 7a is likely getting Google’s newer Tensor G2 chipset (the same one used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro). And, yes, wireless charging is finally expected to make an appearance.

If the Pixel 7a was going to be a minor spec bump over the Pixel 6a, the $50 price increase would be hard to justify. But if Google delivers on all the rumors we’ve been hearing, $499 still seems like a really solid price for everything the phone should offer.

A price surprise for the Pixel 6a

And if $499 is too much for you to handle, 9to5Google goes on to say that the Pixel 6a will not be discontinued when the Pixel 7a launches. Instead, the Pixel 6a will remain available for purchase at a new lower price. It’s unclear what that new price will be, but around $399 seems like a safe bet.

If that happens, a $399 Pixel 6a or a $499 Pixel 7a gives Google two really strong budget options for 2023. The Pixel 6a remains a very solid smartphone these days, and if you don’t care about its 60Hz display or 12MP main camera, it should stand tall as a good lower-cost alternative to the Pixel 7a.

Thankfully, we don’t have to speculate on this for too much longer. Another report from leaker Jon Prosser claims that the Pixel 7a will be announced — and made available for immediate purchase — at Google I/O on May 10.

