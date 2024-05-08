 Skip to main content
Does the Google Pixel 8a have wireless charging?

By
A photo of someone holding the Google Pixel 8a.
Google

The budget-friendly Google Pixel 8a is a phone with impressive features. It boasts a 6.1-inch display and a Google Tensor G3 chip with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, and it’s the only phone under $500 to have Gemini Nano. Combined with impressive cameras and features like Magic Editor, Best Take, Magic Eraser, and more, there’s a lot to like here.

One question remains, however: Does the Google Pixel 8a offer wireless charging? Let’s take a look.

Product render of the Aloe Google Pixel 8a, showing the front and back of the phone.
Google

Like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro before it, the Google Pixel 8a does support wireless charging using the Qi standard.

The Pixel 8a’s predecessor, the Pixel 7a, also supported wireless charging. Though the Qi2 wireless charging standard has been announced, smartphones that support it have not. That includes the Pixel 8a. Although Qi2 is the newest standard, you won’t find it on this particular Google phone.

Other Pixel 8a charging and battery information

Photo of the Aloe Google Pixel 8a, surrounded by internal components.
Google

The Pixel 8a has a 4,492mAh battery that promises a 15% improvement over the Pixel 7a. The phone supports 18-watt wired charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. A fully charged battery should give you at least a day of use before the phone needs to be recharged. With Google’s Extreme Battery Saver, battery life can be extended to up to 72 hours.

Wireless charging on the Pixel 8a is a great option for overnight charging, but it may not be the best choice for quick daytime recharging. The phone’s 7.5W Qi wireless charging capability is lower compared to that of high-end smartphones. For instance, the Pixel 8 can charge up to 12W with any Qi-certified charger and up to 18W with the second-generation Pixel Stand. The Pixel 8 Pro provides up to 12W with any Qi-certified wireless charger and up to 23W with the latest Pixel Stand.

Google’s newest phone has 128GB or 256GB of storage and is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe. It starts at $499 in the U.S.

