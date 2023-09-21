 Skip to main content
Is this our first look at the Google Pixel 8a?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Side by side images of a reported Google Pixel 8a.
Abhishek Yadav / X

In May, there were reports that the Google Pixel 7a could be the last of Google’s budget-friendly Pixel A smartphone series. Despite the series’ success, it was believed that the 7a would be the last one. However, a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @yabhishekhd has sparked new rumors that there might actually be a Google Pixel 8a after all.

The tweet includes hands-on images of the supposed Google Pixel 8a, which is indeed interesting. The leak comes several months before any new Pixel A series would likely be released. The current Google Pixel 7a was only released this past May.

Today’s tweet is intriguing as it showcases a smartphone with noticeably rounder corners compared to the current Pixel 7a model. This aligns with the ongoing rumors about the design of the Pixel 8 series. On the other hand, the phone’s sides have a matte finish to the metal, while the back has a glossy finish, similar to the Pixel 7a model.

It’s important to note that rumors should always be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism, and one rumor doesn’t mean the Pixel A has somehow become resurrected. Perhaps it wasn’t even dead in the first place!

Leaked photos of a blue Google Pixel 8a.
Abhishek Yadav / X

The previous rumor from leaker Yogesh Brar suggested that there would be no Pixel 8a due to the Pixel A series becoming too similar to its base model counterparts. This is evident when looking at Google’s online store, where the base Google Pixel 7 is currently priced at $449, while the newer Google Pixel 7a is available for $444.

It raises the question of why someone would want to save just $5 by purchasing the Pixel 7a when it offers several fewer features than the base Pixel 7 model.

Perhaps we’ll know soon enough. Google’s next Pixel event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4.  Besides the Google Pixel 8 smartphone series, the company is also expected to announce the Google Pixel Watch 2. It could also surprise us and announce updates to the Google Pixel Tablet and Pixel Buds lineups.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen various tech companies announce new products for the year. In addition to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5, Apple recently announced its iPhone 15 series, which arrives tomorrow, September 22.

