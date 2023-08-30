 Skip to main content
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 will be announced on October 4

Joe Maring
By
Event invite for Google's Made by Google event happening in October 2023.
Google

Apple sent out press invites for its highly anticipated iPhone 15 event yesterday. Just one day later, Google has now sent out invites for its latest Made by Google event happening this October — where we expect to see the Google Pixel 8.

You can see the invite above, which confirms that Google is holding an in-person event where it’s going to “introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices.” The event is happening on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in New York City, and it will (presumably) be livestreamed for folks to watch at home.

Although the event doesn’t tease any of the upcoming announcements, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. This is almost certainly where Google will announce the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro — the successors to last year’s Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, respectively.

Google Pixel 8 leaked render.
Google Pixel 8 render MySmartPrice

We don’t expect any drastic changes for the Pixel 8 series, though there are some notable upgrades to be on the lookout for. Specifically, we should get a new Tensor G3 processor for both phones, a slightly tweaked design, and a boost to 12GB RAM from the 8GB from last year.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also likely to have a new temperature sensor on the back near its cameras. One leak shows the sensor acting as a thermometer to take someone’s temperature, which is … interesting. It seems like a pretty niche addition on paper, though we’re curious to see how it integrates with the Google Pixel Watch and maybe even the Fitbit app.

Speaking of the Pixel Watch, this October 4 event is where we will likely see the Google Pixel Watch 2. Rumors about the Pixel Watch 2 have been much harder to come by, but we’re expecting a similar design with under-the-hood upgrades targeting performance and battery life.

Google could also surprise us with updates to the Google Pixel Tablet, its Pixel Buds lineup, or maybe a brand new gadget entirely. But the Pixel 8 lineup and the Pixel Watch 2 will be the stars of the show, and we’ll be there to see everything that’s new.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
