 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Pixel Watch 2: rumored price, release date, news, and more

Christine Romero-Chan
By
The crown on the Google Pixel Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Google is a brand that we all know and either love or hate. Aside from being the company behind many web services, Google has done quite well with its Pixel smartphones — with the latest being the Google Pixel 7 family. In 2022, Google also released its first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, though it received mixed reviews overall.

We’re expecting Google to release a follow-up to the Pixel Watch sometime this year in the form of the Pixel Watch 2 and, hopefully, it will improve upon what was already established with the original.

Recommended Videos

Though there haven’t been a lot of leaked reports about the Pixel Watch 2, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming smartwatch.

Related

What to expect from the Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch on a wrist.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Design

The Google Pixel Watch launched with a unique aesthetic that was both modern and minimalistic. With that in mind, we should expect the Google Pixel Watch 2 to have the same kind of design, with a domed display, rotating digital crown, and unobtrusive band mechanisms. However, if Google could improve anything with the design here, it should start with thinner bezels on the round display.

Durability should be around the same as the first Pixel Watch, and it’s expected to run a version of Wear OS, possibly Wear OS 4. This would mean a clean, Google-focused user experience with customizable tiles, Fitbit integration, and third-party app support.

Health, fitness tracking, and sensors

Daily steps shown on the Google Pixel Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Since the original Google Pixel Watch had Fitbit integration, that should continue with the Google Pixel Watch 2. With Fitbit’s toolkit and companion app, the Pixel Watch 2 should be able to track basic data like steps, floors, distance, Active Zone minutes, calories, heart rate, and more. And since it’s Fitbit, there is also detailed sleep-tracking and even more features if you’re a Fitbit Premium user.

As far as the sensors on the Pixel Watch 2, it’s likely to keep the traditional GPS, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, the Fitbit ECG app, and a SpO2 sensor. Though the first Pixel Watch had the SpO2 sensor, it was not available from the start; hopefully, that will be different with the Pixel Watch 2.

Specs

The back of the Google Pixel Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

On the specs front, the Google Pixel Watch 2 sounds like it may improve on battery life. That’s because Google is reportedly ditching the Samsung Exynos chip in favor of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset from the latest W5 generation. For perspective, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 was originally announced in July 2022, and it has only just arrived on the market with the TicWatch Pro 5. There is also the standard Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, without Qualcomm’s coprocessor, but this one has mainly been used in wearables from Chinese manufacturers, like the Oppo Watch 3.

The W5 chip would feature 4nm technology with four A53 cores at 1.7GHz, complete with a dual Adreno 702 GPU that clocks in at 1GHz. In comparison, the original Pixel Watch’s Exynos 9110 chip was built with a 10nm process and had two Cortex-A53s.

Battery life

The Google Pixel Watch on charge.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The chip used in the Pixel Watch 2 will have a major impact on the battery life of the wearable, as well as Wear OS itself. Right now, the Pixel Watch is rated for 24 hours with the always-on display turned off. Though the battery itself won’t be much larger than what it currently is, the Pixel Watch 2 could go for almost two days if settings are adjusted to conserve battery.

We could also see some better sensors on the Pixel Watch 2, as it may have similar sensors to those found on the Fitbit Sense 2. This includes continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA), which is used for all-day stress management tracking, and a skin temperature sensor.

How much will the Google Pixel Watch 2 cost?

The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The first-generation Pixel Watch costs $350 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model, with the LTE version costing $50 more at $400. This price puts the Google Pixel Watch pretty much in line with competitors like the Apple Watch Series 8 and Galaxy Watch 5.

If we are indeed getting significant improvements with the second-generation wearable, then the $350 starting price could be a good value, especially for Pixel smartphone users.

When will the Google Pixel Watch 2 be released?

The Google Pixel Watch on its charging puck.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Competitors like Apple and Samsung release updates to the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch annually alongside the flagship smartphones, and it looks like Google is following that same path. If Google goes that route, then we should expect to see the Google Pixel Watch 2 launch alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro later this year.

Specifically, Google seems to launch its next-generation Pixel phones in October. So if all goes well, we can probably see the Pixel Watch 2 launch in October 2023 as well.

What we want to see from the Google Pixel Watch 2

The side of the Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

So far, that’s what we expect from the Google Pixel Watch 2. However, there’s more that we want to see with Pixel Watch 2, which may or may not come to fruition.

One of the biggest problems with the current Pixel Watch is that it only comes in one size. Not all wrists are the same — while the 41mm case size can look great on some wrists, it doesn’t work for everyone. Competitors like Apple and Samsung know this, and that’s why there are two sizes for both the main Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch. Hopefully, Google can do the same with Pixel Watch 2.

The other big issue was the bezel. We’d love to see a thinner bezel on the Pixel Watch 2, one that isn’t so noticeable. Because right now, the bezel on the Pixel Watch is rather thick and wastes precious screen space.

Another thing we’re hoping to see is better battery life, which is very likely considering the upgraded chip. In our original Pixel Watch review, one of our biggest cons about the wearable was battery life. Our reviewer, Andy Boxall, could barely make it through a single day (with a 30-minute workout) before having to charge it up again to track sleep — and even then, he wasn’t sure it was going to make it through the night, considering how power-hungry the wearable is. Hopefully, the Pixel Watch 2 handles this much better.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
iPhone 15: release date and price predictions, leaks, rumors, and more
iPhone 15 render by 4RMD

As great as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are, they're both already a few months old at this point, and the rumors about the iPhone 15 are well underway. We still have several months before the iPhone 15 models drop, though, as Apple usually makes iPhone announcements in the fall. In other words, there's still a lot of time for more rumors to make the rounds -- and make the rounds they will.

We're keeping all of the reports and rumors of the iPhone 15 here in a single place for your convenience, but do remember to keep in mind that these are all still just speculation. Nothing is final until Apple confirms it during an official announcement. Still, a lot of the rumors give us an idea of what to expect each year, which is unfortunate if you like surprises. Here's everything we know about the iPhone 15 so far!
iPhone 15: models

Read more
Google can create the perfect Pixel phone — if it changes one thing
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a held in a person's hand.

A new Google Pixel A-series has launched, and it's sure to make reasonably priced phones quiver in their boots. The Google Pixel 7a introduces new features for the A-series, including a 90Hz refresh rate, the highest megapixel count ever on a midrange Google phone, and the Tensor G2 processor. It's a solid smartphone, and it puts up a good fight against a number of similar devices — including the Samsung Galaxy A54 and even the flagship Google Pixel 7.

But the fact that it's able to stand up against its flagship brethren highlights a concern -- the price. The Pixel 7a costs $499, which is only $100 away from the Pixel 7. That small disparity means there's a big gap underneath the Pixel 7a for another phone. The $349 Pixel 6a helps to fill some of that gap, but it's not enough. It's time Google embraced the budget phone market by creating a Pixel phone for those who want a truly cheap smartphone with the Pixel name. Not convinced? Let me make my case.
A budget Pixel would be good for everyone

Read more
This tough camera comparison is bad news for the Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a vs 6a on top of one another

The Google I/O 2023 keynote has come and gone, and during that two-hour presentation, we got a slew of new Pixel products coming our way — including the new Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Google also dropped the new Pixel 7a, which is the most affordable option of the Pixel 7 lineup.

But there was also one more thing — Google decided to keep the Pixel 6a around instead of discontinuing it. So if you want a true budget-friendly Pixel phone, then the Pixel 6a remains a terrific value.

Read more