5 best Prime Video shows of 2023, ranked

When it comes to TV shows, Amazon Prime Video had fabulous ones this year. Four of the five shows listed here were released in 2023 and one returned with its second season this year. The shows are all very different in terms of premises and stories, but all five have one special thing in common: they are totally worth watching. If you’re looking for more, check out all the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now.

5. Gen V (2023-)

Renewed for a second season, this spinoff of The Boys didn’t disappoint. Existing in the same universe, it follows teenagers attending the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. They’re training to become elite Supes, with the ultimate hope of joining the illustrious group known as The Seven. The compelling storyline in Gen V centers around a misfit group of young Supes, each with special powers, from one who can control minds and wipe memories with a single touch to another who can literally burst into flames and use superhuman strength. When they discover something sinister going on at the school, their powers and allegiances are put to the test.

Packed with the same vulgar, violent sensibilities that is par for the course with The Boys, Gen V is also just as clever, subversive, politically charged, and sardonic. Gen V is the perfect superhero show to appease the appetite of fans of The Boys as they anxiously await season 4 of that show, which is due out in 2024.

4. Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)

Set in the 1970s, Daisy Jones & the Six is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which was partially inspired by Reid’s childhood love for Fleetwood Mac. It tells the story of a fictional rock band trying to make it big in the Los Angeles music scene. Delivered in documentary style, the musical drama features interviews with the band members, footage from their concerts and recording sessions, and fabulous musical numbers.

Earning multiple Emmy nominations and positive critic reviews, Daisy Jones & the Six is a nostalgic watch for anyone who grew up in the ’70s or relates to that era of music. The cast, which includes Riley Keough, San Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Timothy Olyphant, will have you convinced that Daisy Jones & the Six was actually a real rock band.

3. Dead Ringers (2023)

A gender-flipped reimagining of the 1988 David Cronenberg movie of the same name, Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz in a dual role as twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle. They have their own ideas on how the job should be done, often committing malpractice at their hospital while dreaming up their concept for the perfect birthing center.

It appears, however, that the two women are dealing with much bigger mental health issues, and their actions begin to take a toll on one another and those around them. Weisz brings such emotion and dedication to both roles, carrying the weight of the series that has been deemed just as good, if not better, than the Cronenberg original.

2. Invincible (2021-)

From the creative mind of The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series about a 17-year-old teenager named Mark (Steven Yuen) coming to terms with his newly developed powers. His father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), is the most powerful superhero in the world, and Mark feels the pressure of having to live up to dear dad’s seemingly spotless and powerful reputation.

The series also stars the voice acting talents of Sandra Oh as Mark’s mother Deborah, Gillian Jacobs as superheroine Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as Mark’s best friend William, and Walton Goggins as Cecil, the director of the Global Defense Agency (GDA). It’s more bloody and violent than you might expect from an animated series. But Invincible has Kirkman’s signature style written all over it. It’s a must-watch for fans of his other work.

1. Jury Duty (2023)

A surprise hit for Amazon that’s also available to stream on Amazon Freevee, Jury Duty is a twisted social experiment. The hoax reality sitcom centers around everyday citizens summoned for jury duty. Through a series of events involving actor James Marsden, whom is among the jurors called to do their civic duty, the entire jury ends up being sequestered. The big twist? Everyone involved is an actor except for one unwitting jury member, a young man named Ronald Gladden. Using hidden cameras, the cast tests Gladden’s patience, sense of humor, and honor through a variety of ridiculous, sometimes downright strange events. The outcome is more heartwarming than you could possibly imagine.

The final episode where the truth is finally revealed to the shell-shocked Gladden has everyone rooting the young man. This includes the actors who feel terrible for having fooled him. Gladden is ultimately the star of Jury Duty, but Marsden is a standout as an exaggerated, egotistical parodied version of himself. The concept would be difficult to replicate at the same magnitude without drawing suspicion, solidifying Jury Duty’s position as a once-in-a-lifetime show that worked out better than anyone could have expected.

