For your peace of mind, equip your home with the Arlo Essential Spotlight, which is made by a brand that’s a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of best home security cameras. You can purchase a bundle that includes four units of the security camera for just $350 from Best Buy, after a $100 discount to the original price of $450. It’s normally a significant investment if you want to protect your family and your home with multiple Arlo Essential Spotlight security cameras, but with this offer from Best Buy, you’ll enjoy some savings along the way.

You won’t find this offer anywhere else because the Arlo Essential Spotlight four-camera bundle is only available from Best Buy. For most cases, one security camera isn’t enough, so if you’re going to buy multiple units anyway, you should take advantage of the retailer’s offer. Most shoppers would have the same line of thinking though, so you should hurry and click that Buy Now button while the discount is still online.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight

Why buy:

Integrated spotlight for clearer video

App guides installation, enables live stream

Durable to last outdoor

Every family will benefit from installing an Arlo Essential Spotlight security camera in their home, as it can record video with up to 1080p quality and a wide viewing angle of 130 degrees. The camera also features an integrated spotlight that allows it to capture clear details whether during the day or night, while also enabling color night vision. It’s very easy to install because it’s a wireless camera, with the Arlo Secure app guiding you through every step of the process. Once installation is completed, the same app will let you see what the camera is capturing in real-time, and you can also watch recorded video. You can also use the app to activate the camera’s two-way audio, so you can talk to whoever’s outside your front door.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight works as both an indoor and outdoor security camera. When it comes to the units that you decide to install outside of your home, you don’t have to worry that they won’t last long because they’re designed to withstand both hot and cold conditions, including the blazing sun and intense rain. You can also set up the camera’s built-in siren to trigger automatically when it detects motion, or whenever you press the alarm button on the app.

Just one Arlo Essential Spotlight already provides ample security features to your home, so imagine the benefits that you’ll get by installing four units of the wireless camera. It’s an even more enticing option because of Best Buy’s $100 discount on the bundle, which lowers the total price of four security cameras to just $350, from the original price of $450. Don’t waste time thinking about it — finalize your purchase immediately.

