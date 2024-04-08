Your home theater setup will be even better with an audio upgrade from soundbar deals, because today’s TVs don’t have enough space in their slim bodies for powerful speakers. If you’re thinking about getting one, you should set your sights on the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar, which is available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $400 from $600. However, you’re going to have to complete the transaction quickly, because we’re not sure if the savings will be gone by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar

JBL is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so you shouldn’t hold yourself back from buying the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that it features five channels, namely the standard left and right channel, a center channel to improve the quality of spoken dialog alongside JBL’s PureVoice technology, and two more channels that enable surround sound — in this case, you’ll be getting Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of a concert or a sporting event. Meanwhile, the “1” refers to the presence of a subwoofer, which is a 10-inch wireless subwoofer that provides booming bass to further elevate the audio of movies and music.

The JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar comes with built-in Wi-Fi, which will allow you to use it to stream music through Apple AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast. The soundbar also works with devices that are powered by digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, for integration into your wider smart home network.

The JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar may be the boost that you need for your home theater setup, and you can currently buy it for only $400 from Best Buy for savings of $200 on its original price of $600. There’s no telling how long the discount will remain online though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you’re interested in the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar. The mroe you delay the transaction, the higher the risk that you miss out on this bargain.

Editors' Recommendations