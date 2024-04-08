 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Snag this JBL soundbar with wireless subwoofer while it’s $200 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The JBL Bar 500 and Subwoofer hooked up to a TV in a living room.
JBL

Your home theater setup will be even better with an audio upgrade from soundbar deals, because today’s TVs don’t have enough space in their slim bodies for powerful speakers. If you’re thinking about getting one, you should set your sights on the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar, which is available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $400 from $600. However, you’re going to have to complete the transaction quickly, because we’re not sure if the savings will be gone by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar

JBL is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so you shouldn’t hold yourself back from buying the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that it features five channels, namely the standard left and right channel, a center channel to improve the quality of spoken dialog alongside JBL’s PureVoice technology, and two more channels that enable surround sound — in this case, you’ll be getting Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of a concert or a sporting event. Meanwhile, the “1” refers to the presence of a subwoofer, which is a 10-inch wireless subwoofer that provides booming bass to further elevate the audio of movies and music.

The JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar comes with built-in Wi-Fi, which will allow you to use it to stream music through Apple AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast. The soundbar also works with devices that are powered by digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, for integration into your wider smart home network.

Related

The JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar may be the boost that you need for your home theater setup, and you can currently buy it for only $400 from Best Buy for savings of $200 on its original price of $600. There’s no telling how long the discount will remain online though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you’re interested in the JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar. The mroe you delay the transaction, the higher the risk that you miss out on this bargain.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy just slashed the price of the Sonos One SL wireless speaker
The Sonos One SL wireless speaker on a bedside table.

Sonos is one of the most popular brands in the audio industry, so if you're looking at speaker deals, you wouldn't want to miss this chance to get the Sonos One SL for a very cheap price of $159 from Best Buy. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this $41 discount from the wireless speaker's original price of $200 though, so if you don't want to miss out, we're recommending that you complete your purchase right away. Every minute of delay increases the risk of having this offer slip through your fingers.

Why you should buy the Sonos One SL wireless speaker
The Sonos One SL is a cheaper version of the first-generation Sonos One, but it retains most of the features that made the latter an extremely popular wireless speaker ahead of its successor -- the second-generation Sonos One that's featured in our list of the best smart speakers. The Sonos One SL is capable of stereo sound if you pair two of them, as well as multi-room playback if you have more than one of the wireless speaker installed around your home. With a tweeter and a mid-woofer, the Sonos One SL will be able to fill your room with high-quality audio.

Read more
Shokz sale: Get up to 31% off bone conduction headphones
A runner wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones.

If you're not a fan of how wireless headphones clamp your head and how wireless earbuds plug into your ears, then you may want to think about getting bone conduction headphones. They work by sending sound to your eardrums using vibrations that pass through your jawbone and skull. Shokz, one of the pioneers of this technology, has its devices currently available with discounts from Best Buy, so if you're interested in trying any of them, you shouldn't let these offers end without making a purchase.

What to buy in Best Buy's Shokz bone conduction headphones sale
The entry-level model of Shokz bone conduction headphones are the Shokz OpenMove. Originally priced at $80, they're 31% off, down to a for savings of $25. They feature the brand's signature open-ear design, with an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance and a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. Swimmers, however, should go for the Shokz OpenSwim, which are completely waterproof with an IP68 rating, allowing them to be submerged up to two meters deep for up to two hours. They also offer battery life of up to eight hours. From $150, the Shokz OpenSwim are for savings of $30.

Read more
One of LG’s best surround sound systems is $800 off today
LG S95QR soundbar seen in front of a TV.

When you go for soundbar deals, you should consider getting something beyond the basic device as there are also discounts on complete surround sound systems like the LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar. From its original price of $1,500, it's down more than half to just $700 following an $800 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this amazing bargain, so if you're interested, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar
The numbers in the name of the LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar are explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar -- it comes with nine surround channels, one low-frequency effects channel for its subwoofer, and five height channels that enable Dolby Atmos surround sound. The soundbar is easy to set up, and you can use HDMI ARC or eARC to connect it to your TV among other options. You can even pair your mobile devices to the soundbar using Bluetooth, for another way of listening to your playlists of watching videos.

Read more