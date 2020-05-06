  1. Home Theater

Every 2020 TV that supports ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV

By

The new over-the-air broadcast standard ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV, is on its way. A handful of TV stations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Portland, Oregon are scheduled to go live in late May and early June, respectively, with another 38 markets slated to be up and running by the end of 2020.

ATSC 3.0 unlocks a bunch of goodies for broadcast TV, including 4K HDR resolution, Dolby Atmos and DTS-X audio, better reception, and even on-demand programming. We’ve got a full ATSC 3.0 explainer for more info.

To access ATSC 3.0 you’ll need an antenna (if you already have one, it will work just fine, but if you need one, here’s our list of the best antennas), but you will also need a TV or set-top box with an ATSC 3.0 tuner built-in. You’ll also need to be in a market in which ATSC 3.0 is offered — we’ve covered all the details on how to get ATSC 3.0.

Presently, the market for set-top tuners that lets existing 4K TV owners access the new broadcasts doesn’t look too bright. But, there are about 20 TV models that will have the tuners already baked right in. Here’s a complete list, updated as we learn more from TV manufacturers.

LG OLED TVs

Three of LG’s OLED series support NextGen TV in 2020, with a total of six models from which to choose. The GX or Gallery Series (55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes), WX or Wallpaper series (65- and 77-inch sizes), and 8K ZX (88-inch size) are in LG’s top-tier and will support the feature, while the CX and BX models do not.

An LG OLED with an ATSC 3.0 tuner
Dan Baker / Digital Trends

At $2500, the 55-inch GX OLED is the least expensive LG option for accessing ATSC 3.0 broadcasts.

Samsung QLED TVs

Only Samsungs 8K QLED TVs will support ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV. The included series are the Q800T (65-, 75-, and 82-inch sizes), the Q900TS (65-, 75, and 85-inch sizes), and the Q950TS (85-inch size), for a total of seven options.

Samsung Q950TS 8K TV with ATSC 3.0 tuner
Samsung’s Q950TS 8K TV is 99% image, 1% border. Samsung

At $3500, the 65-inch Q800T is the least expensive Samsung option for ATSC 3.0 compatibility.

Sony TVs

The only confirmed Sony TV model that will include an ATSC 3.0 tuner is the X900H. This may seem interesting since, presumably, the X900H is a step-down model from the more expensive X950H, but this is the direction Sony has chosen to take this year. The X900H will be available in four screen sizes (55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch variants) ranging in price from $1200 to $3500.

2020 Sony 65-inch X900H 4K HDR LED TV with ATSC 3.0 tuner

At $1200, the 55-inch X900H is the least expensive TV on our radar that supports ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV and at $3500, the 85-inch X900H is the most affordable large-screen model to incorporate the new tuner technology.

More to come?

At this time, we’ve not received formal announcements from TCL, Philips, Hisense, or other TV manufacturers as to whether any of their models will include ATSC 3.0 tuners for access to NextGen TV. That could change, however, as many new models have not been formally launched or shipped.

Editors' Recommendations

Where can I get ATSC 3.0, the free NextGen TV format?

KOMO-TV-Tower

ATSC 3.0: Everything you need to know about broadcast TV’s next big thing

directv now channel list pricing release date watching tv remote

The best Walmart TV deals for May 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for May 2020

Vizio OLED TV

Cheap 55-inch 4K TVs: Big discounts on LG, Samsung, TCL, Toshiba

lg samsung tcl toshiba 55 inch 4k tv deals best buy dell spring sale ru3700 curved 768x768

How to use Plex to manage and play all of your media, everywhere

plex-roku-1

Microsoft Surface Earbuds will launch May 6, according to reports

Flash Sale: AirPods, AirPods Pro on sale at record-low prices

Disney+ Free Trial: How to sign up without paying a dime

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

How to mirror your smartphone or tablet on your TV

1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet

These are the best cheap Sonos deals and sales for May 2020

sonos move review 8

The best AirPods deals for May 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

These are the best cheap wireless headphone deals for May 2020

These are the best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for May 2020