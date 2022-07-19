Vizio has announced its 2023 collection of new M-, V-, and D-Series smart TVs and M-Series soundbars, all with trickle-down features from the company’s flagship products — but totally absent were any new P-Series products.

Judging from what the company provided, it’s continuing its aggressive pricing strategy while adding some small but valuable improvements, like better Wi-Fi, Bluetooth integration, and expanded variable refresh rate (VRR) support. That’s great to see, and anyone considering a TV or soundbar purchase in the next few months now has more options, but it left us wondering, when will Vizio share its enhancements for its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum and Quantum X TVs?

Vizio’s closest competitors — Hisense and TCL — have been pushing forward with advanced displays that feature 8K resolution and mini-LED backlighting, so we know something must be coming. We just don’t know when.

It’s possible that the company has simply chosen a slower rollout for these high-end features. Vizio says that its existing P-Series Elevate soundbar, 65- and 75-inch P-Series Quantum TVs, and 85-inch P-Series Quantum X TV will all continue to be sold until at least the end of 2022. So it looks like we need to be a little more patient while Vizio gets its p’s and q’s in order.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the rest of the Vizio 2023 lineup.

Vizio 2023 M-Series 4K HDR TVs

Vizio’s M-Series soundbars and TVs have been popular models for those who want mid-tier specs for their entertainment, and for 2023 Vizio is adding a suite of new technologies to try to sweeten the deal. Many of the M-Series TVs were known for their excellent color response courtesy of the Quantum Color technology and Full Array LED performance. Each new TV comes with its own slightly different list of new features, with some updates for the 2023 lineup that should really improve the experience.

While we’ll get into each model below, across every TV except for the D-Series, you’ll find new Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E compatibility with the goal of providing a much faster, much more stable connectivity for Vizio’s built-in smart TV interface. Each model also adds Bluetooth headphone pairing functionality for private viewing and more modern audio options. There’s also improved LED performance on some models with better local dimming, better sustained brightness, Vizio’s typically impressive color performance, and more.

Vizio M-Series Quantum X

The M-Series Quantum X TVs are largely the flagship options of the bunch, putting high refresh rates and high resolution into a big screen format. The Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth headphone options are here, but you’ll also find a 120Hz native refresh rate with AMD FreeSync compatibility, as well as Vizio’s unique 3-side slim-bezel design. There’s also local dimming for better QLED black-level performance and higher peak brightness.

Specs:

Size options: 65- and 75-inch

4K resolution

Full Array LED with local dimming (FALD)

800 nits of brightness

Dolby Vision, HDR10+

120 Hz native refresh rate

AMD FreeSync

VRR

Wi-Fi 6E

Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in

Smarthome compatibility: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

Price: $850–$1,200

Vizio M-Series Quantum 6

The Vizio MQ6 was already an impressive offering in previous generations, and for 2023, Vizio is folding in a few more modern features to step up the performance for most needs. In addition to the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth improvements, you’ll also find next-gen motion performance courtesy of AMD FreeSync compatibility, which should help to adjust frame rate for various news — even if there’s no 120Hz native refresh rate.

Specs:

Size options: 43-, 55-, 65-, 70-, and 75-inch

4K resolution

Full Array LED

Dolby Vision, HDR10+

60 Hz native refresh rate

AMD FreeSync

VRR

Wi-Fi 6E

Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in

Smarthome compatibility: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

Price: $350–$950

Vizio M50QXM

The M50QXM takes a lot of its DNA from the M65/75 models, but brings a much higher variable refresh rate to the party — allowing games to scale up to 240Hz even when displaying a 1080p resolution. You’ll also find the rest of the Quantum-X features here including improved Wi-Fi, slim-bezel design, and local dimming. There will, however, be a trade-off with a slightly lower sustained brightness capability.

Specs:

Size options: 50-inch

4K resolution

Full Array LED with local dimming

400 nits brightness

Dolby Vision, HDR10+

120 Hz native refresh rate

Variable refresh rate (VRR): 48-120 Hz @ 4K, 48–240 Hz @ 1080p

AMD FreeSync

VRR

Wi-Fi 6E

Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in

Smarthome compatibility: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

Price: $630

Vizio V-Series

The V-Series TVs provide a more attainable entry for those who still want excellent HDR technology and resolution, and don’t mind lowering the refresh rate. You’ll still find AMD FreeSync here, a new slim-bezel design, plus improved Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. However, if 120 Hz gaming at 4K is important to you (like, if you’ve got an Xbox Series X or a PS5), then this trade-off might not work for you. It’s also worth noting that the V-Series brings you some of the most options for sizes with the more specific 58-inch and 70-inch choices.

Specs

Size options: 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65-, 70-, and 75-inch

4K resolution

Full Array LED

Dolby Vision, HDR10+

60 Hz native refresh rate

AMD FreeSync

VRR

Wi-Fi 6E

Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in

Smarthome compatibility: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

Price: $289–$780

Vizio D-Series

If 4K resolution and big-screen size aren’t priorities for you, then Vizio’s new D-series could be a great way to save a little money and still bring great performance. You also won’t find Quantum Color in the new D-series, and HDR is limited to Vizio’s HDR Gaming Support, which won’t provide the dynamic range you’ll find on the higher-end lines. There’s also only Wi-Fi 5 support, but there is still the improved Bluetooth headphone connectivity available. Plus Vizio has simplified the D-Series. Now, instead of two variants, there’s just one, and it gets full HD resolution and AMD FreeSync support at all screen sizes.

Specs

Size options: 24-, 32-, 40-, and 43-inch

1080p resolution

Full Array LED

HDR Gaming

60 Hz native refresh rate

AMD FreeSync

VRR

Wi-Fi 5

Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in

Smarthome compatibility: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

Price:$160–$250

Vizio 2023 soundbars

For 2023, Vizio is also bringing its rotating speaker design from its flagship Elevate soundbar to the more affordable M-Series, with a continued focus on Dolby Atmos support and DTS:X compatibility. There’s also a new all-in-one option that aims to deliver a nicely expanded performance for those who favor a minimalist approach to getting better sound.

Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Soundbar System

Vizio’s new M Elevate system is a compact little surround-sound setup in a box that uses its soundbar as the central connection point for a 5.1.2 setup. For the 2023 release, Vizio is bringing its Adaptive Height Speakers to the M-Series (a patented technology that automatically adjusts the speaker directionality for more nuanced immersion). There’s also now Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for more modern processing and eARC compatibility for easier communication with your TV.

Specs:

Soundbar length: 42 inches

5.1.2-channels

13 drivers (with Adaptive Height Speakers)

6-inch wireless subwoofer

Two rear satellites

Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, DTS Virtual:X, DTS TruVolume

HDMI 2.0, 4K HDR HDMI passthrough, HDMI ARC/eARC, optical, auxiliary, USB, Bluetooth 5.0

$800

Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Soundbar

Rounding out the offering is Vizio’s new M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Soundbar that also brings Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for modern signal processing. This setup is meant truly as an all-in-on option, with dual built-in 3-inch subwoofers, which aim to add more bass than Vizio’s older-gen soundbars. So, while you won’t get any satellite speakers or wireless dedicated subs, this could be a great choice for you if you’re looking for something simpler and more plug-and-play.

Specs:

Soundbar length: 36 inches

2.1 channels

6 drivers

Dual 3-inch built-in subwoofers

Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, DTS Virtual:X, DTS TruVolume

HDMI 2.0, 4K HDR HDMI passthrough, HDMI ARC/eARC, optical, auxiliary, USB, Bluetooth 5.2

$200

All new M-Series soundbars and TVs, D-Series TVs, and V-Series TVs will be available later this month over at Vizio.com.

