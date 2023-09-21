Vizio’s new Quantum 4K QLED TVs hit 75 inches for $699

It’s been a very quiet year for Vizio so far. The company didn’t bring any new TVs to CES 2023, and the welcome announcement that it was updating its aging smart TV software was tempered by the fact that Vizio wouldn’t say when its customers would be getting the new experience, simply called Vizio Home Screen.
Our own editor-at-large and resident TV expert, Caleb Denison, penned an op-ed in July outlining his concerns about Vizio’s apparent retreat to the TV sidelines and what the company would need to do in order to compete with the onslaught of excellent TVs from TCL and Hisense.
Today, Vizio has responded. It’s added two new 4K QLED TVs to its lineup: the Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV and the Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TV. These thin-frame TVs are not only the first Vizio models to come with the new Home Screen, but both models are also packed with features like fast Wi-Fi, variable refresh rate (VRR), a built-in menu system for controlling connected Vizio soundbars, and compatibility with all of the most common HDR formats.
However, they lack one of the things that Denison specifically called for: backlights that use mini-LEDs. Still, thanks to their highly competitive prices, this omission may not matter.
The Vizio Quantum 4K is available starting September 21 online and at major retailers including Walmart and Sam’s Club. The Pro model will be available in the coming weeks. Here’s what each TV is offering:
Vizio Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV
- 65-inch ($499), 75-inch ($699)
- Full array LED backlight
- Up to 300 nits maximum brightness
- Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, plus Dolby Atmos and DTS:X passthrough
- Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG
- IPS panel with wide-angle viewing
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
- VRR (48Hz to 120Hz in 1080p Full HD mode)
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- Auto low-latency mode (ALLM)
- Voice remote
- Vizio Home Screen
- Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in
- Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Home compatibility
- Bluetooth connection for wireless headphones
Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TV
The Quantum Pro takes all of the features of the Quantum 4K and adds a higher level of picture and audio performance:
- 65-inch ($699), 75-inch ($999)
- Full-array local dimming (FALD)
- Full-screen brightness of 700 nits, with peak brightness of more than 1,000 nits
- Anti-reflective film
- VRR at up to 240Hz
- FreeSync Premium Pro
- Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E
- Soundbar quick attachment
- Dual-height stand
Editors' Recommendations
- Mini-LED vs. QLED TV: how one technology is improving the other
- Hisense just debuted the world’s largest mini-LED TV at 100 inches
- TCL’s latest 98-inch 4K TV comes in at a great price
- Hisense’s mini-LED U6K TV arrives, starting at $500
- Samsung takes on TCL with 98-inch 4K TV that costs just $8,000