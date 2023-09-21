Vizio’s new Quantum 4K QLED TVs hit 75 inches for $699

It’s been a very quiet year for Vizio so far. The company didn’t bring any new TVs to CES 2023, and the welcome announcement that it was updating its aging smart TV software was tempered by the fact that Vizio wouldn’t say when its customers would be getting the new experience, simply called Vizio Home Screen.

Our own editor-at-large and resident TV expert, Caleb Denison, penned an op-ed in July outlining his concerns about Vizio’s apparent retreat to the TV sidelines and what the company would need to do in order to compete with the onslaught of excellent TVs from TCL and Hisense.

Recommended Videos

Today, Vizio has responded. It’s added two new 4K QLED TVs to its lineup: the Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV and the Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TV. These thin-frame TVs are not only the first Vizio models to come with the new Home Screen, but both models are also packed with features like fast Wi-Fi, variable refresh rate (VRR), a built-in menu system for controlling connected Vizio soundbars, and compatibility with all of the most common HDR formats.

However, they lack one of the things that Denison specifically called for: backlights that use mini-LEDs. Still, thanks to their highly competitive prices, this omission may not matter.

The Vizio Quantum 4K is available starting September 21 online and at major retailers including Walmart and Sam’s Club. The Pro model will be available in the coming weeks. Here’s what each TV is offering:

Vizio Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV

65-inch ($499), 75-inch ($699)

Full array LED backlight

Up to 300 nits maximum brightness

Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, plus Dolby Atmos and DTS:X passthrough

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG

IPS panel with wide-angle viewing

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

VRR (48Hz to 120Hz in 1080p Full HD mode)

AMD FreeSync Premium

Auto low-latency mode (ALLM)

Voice remote

Vizio Home Screen

Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in

Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Home compatibility

Bluetooth connection for wireless headphones

Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TV

The Quantum Pro takes all of the features of the Quantum 4K and adds a higher level of picture and audio performance:

65-inch ($699), 75-inch ($999)

Full-array local dimming (FALD)

Full-screen brightness of 700 nits, with peak brightness of more than 1,000 nits

Anti-reflective film

VRR at up to 240Hz

FreeSync Premium Pro

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E

Soundbar quick attachment

Dual-height stand

Editors' Recommendations