Home Theater

Disney+ app finally shows up on all Vizio SmartCast TVs

By

At long last, a Disney+ app has arrived on Vizio SmartCast TVs. A software update is now underway that will bring the hugely popular streaming service to every Vizio SmartCast TV going back to 2016. It ends a three-month period since the launch of Disney+ on November 12 — no doubt the longest three months in the lives of Vizio-owning Disney fans — where the service was unavailable as a native app.

Initially, Disney+ could be viewed on Vizio TVs using Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology but this required a compatible iOS device. It wasn’t until a December software update that the ability to do this via Chromecast was added, bring Android users into the Disney+ fold. Nonetheless, a solution that did not require a third-party device remained unavailable until now.

Those with a Disney+ subscription will now be able to access the service directly from the SmartCast home screen and also search the Disney+ catalog using the universal search feature.

Since launching in November 2019, Disney+ has grown to over 26 million subscribers. Presumably, that number will get bigger still now that a significant amount of Americans won’t need to mess around with third-party devices to get it on their TVs.

A big part of Disney+’s success has been the viral sensation of Baby Yoda, a character from the Disney+ original Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The streaming service is also the only way that Star Wars fans can watch every movie from the franchise in 4K and HDR — at least until the movies begin to be released in Ultra 4K Blu-ray later this year.

Despite the service’s impressive popularity, it hasn’t escaped some criticisms. The interface is still not as polished or as easy to use as Netflix. It has also come under fire for its use of HDR technology in The Mandalorian, with some experts claiming the show doesn’t look as bright as it should.

Disney+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year, but an available bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is proving to be a popular choice for subscribers. Disney packages all three services together for $13 per month.

Currently available in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand, Disney+ will launch in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain on March 31.

Editors' Recommendations

What is Pluto TV? Here’s everything to know about the live TV streaming service

Pluto TV

Nvidia GeForce Now in-depth review: The green team puts Google on notice

nvidia geforce now review assassins creed odyssey 1080p 2

Google Stadia vs. Shadow

google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3

Best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more

best streaming TV service

What is a smart TV? Everything you need to know

tv buying guide vlcsnap 2018 01 25 09h41m02s184

The Best 4K TV Deals for February 2020: LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Marshall blends serenity with rock ‘n’ roll in the noise-canceling Monitor II ANC

The best true wireless earbuds for 2020

Redbox launches a free, ad-supported live TV streaming service

Roku’s surround sound system is simple, immersive, and not for everyone

Pre-order glitch suggests Google Pixel Buds 2 will be here soon

google pixel buds 2 headphones features price specs release date hands on 3

Best Buy slashes the price of Sennheiser wireless headphones by up to 50% off

sennheiser momentum20 hd 450 best buy deals 4 50

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

Stranger Things Season 3

Sling TV vs. Hulu: Which live TV streaming service is best for you?

The best TVs for 2020