High Dynamic Range, or HDR as it’s more commonly known, is easily the biggest improvement to TV picture quality we’ve seen since the jump to HDTV. Don’t get us wrong, we love 4K’s detail, but HDR makes those images come alive in a way that has to be seen to be believed. But seeing HDR is something that critics say you can’t always do — even if all of your equipment supports the format. In fact, Disney+ has just been accused of delivering HDR content that does not meet the expectations of brightness and contrast normally associated with HDR material.

Those accusations come from Vincent Teoh at HDTVTest. Teoh and his colleague, Adam Fairclough, screened The Mandalorian and assessed the footage for its peak nits. That’s geek-speak for maximum brightness, one of the biggest telltale indicators that what you’re seeing on-screen is genuine HDR material. For standard dynamic range material, peak brightness often falls anywhere from 100 to 500 nits. HDR content should exceed that by a lot, ending up somewhere in the 800-1,000 nits range or higher, assuming your TV is capable of such a level.

Teoh and Fairclough found that during scenes of The Mandalorian in which they expected to see moments of high brightness, like a flash of blaster fire, or sunlight glinting off The Mandalorian‘s helmet, brightness didn’t exceed 200 nits.

We reached out to Teoh to get his perspective on what might be going on here and to find out what gear he and Fairclough used for their tests. They used an LG C9 OLED TV with a peak brightness of 700 nits. The show was then streamed from both the internal TV app, and an Xbox One X in both HDR10 and Dolby Vision to make sure the results are consistent.

For the moment, Teoh’s standing by the evidence shown in the HDTVTest video. “Many comments within the YouTube section on our video have echoed our observations,” he said. However, Teoh told us he would be re-analyzing the footage to see if he gets a different set of results.

It’s worth noting that despite what Teoh has observed, Digital Trends recently reviewed Disney+ and did not find its HDR video quality lacking, though, admittedly, we did not perform the in-depth, meter-based tests that Teoh undertook.

We know that Disney+ has had issues getting Dolby Atmos audio to play consistently on devices that support the surround sound format, so it may be that something similar is happening with its HDR content.

Digital Trends reached out to Disney+ for its take on the analysis. Jessica Casano, a Disney+ spokesperson, disagreed with HDTVtest’s findings, saying, “I can confirm that The Mandalorian is available in true HDR (brightness values that exceed 200 nits).”

Curiously, Casano suggested that if there are criticisms of The Mandalorian‘s brightness levels, they should be aimed at the show’s filmmakers. “If you’ve seen the show, you’ll know The Mandalorian is a dark show (in colors), and while it is true HDR, the filmmakers would need to be the ones to comment on their artist vision when it comes to the brightness (as they may have intentionally restrained).”

Could Jon Favreau and his team of filmmakers have kept The Mandalorian dark on purpose? Casano offered to pass this query along to the production team on our behalf and we’ll update this article if we hear back from them. We won’t throw shade on this suggestion just yet, and Teoh agrees it could be an explanation. However, he has already provided evidence that seems to call it into question.

HDTVTest looked at HDR footage from Disney+’s stream of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back to see if it fared any better than The Mandalorian. The result: It too struggled to achieve significant levels of peak brightness, even during the classic lightsaber duel between Luke and Vader in the bowels of Cloud City. Should George Lucas be thrown under the HDR bus too?

We reached out to Dolby Labs to get its take on this issue. After all, The Mandalorian is presented in Dolby Vision on devices and TVs that are Dolby Vision-compatible, so we figured the company might have something to say about the quality of the stream. Unfortunately, a Dolby Labs spokesperson declined to comment and suggested that we reach out to Disney.

All of this leaves us with a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. We’ll continue to investigate and let you know what we find out.

