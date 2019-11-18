Disney+ has a Dolby Atmos problem. Here’s what you need to know

When Disney was ramping up the hype machine for its Disney+ streaming service, one of the biggest benefits it touted was the availability of both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on a significant chunk of its banner content. Movies like the Star Wars franchise, which would be presented in 4K HDR for the first time, and shows like the Disney+ original The Mandalorian were also supposed to get the full Dolby treatment.

However, as the dust is beginning to settle on Disney+’s first week of operations, one thing is becoming clear: Your ability to hear the soundtracks of your favorite content in Dolby Atmos could be hampered by your choice of streaming device.

Digital Trends has discovered significant discrepancies in how Disney+ content gets handled by three of the major platforms: Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV. Here’s what we’ve found:

The Disney+ app on Apple TV 4K presents all Dolby Vision content in glorious HDR. That goes for all of the Star Wars flicks and The Mandalorian. However, only the Star Wars movies are streaming in Dolby Atmos. When we tried to watch The Mandalorian, the best sound quality we could achieve was Dolby 5.1.

Using a new Nvidia Shield TV 2019 — which includes onboard Atmos decoding, unlike the previous Shield TV 2017 — Dolby Vision once again worked flawlessly, but we couldn’t get Dolby Atmos to work on any content on the Android device.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ was the most capable of the three devices. It easily played both the Star Wars movies and The Mandalorian in Dolby Atmos. Sadly, because the Streaming Stick+ does not support Dolby Vision, we could only watch this content in HDR10, which still looks amazing when compared to SDR (standard dynamic range).

This represents a very real dilemma for audio enthusiasts who signed up for Disney+ hoping for the very best in home theater surround sound. Dolby 5.1 sounds pretty great, but if you have a Dolby Atmos-capable sound system at home, you deserve to hear what the format can do to bring episodes IV-VI of the Star Wars saga to life in a whole new way.

We’re a bit stumped as to why this is happening at all. The Disney+ support page on the topic suggests that if your device can handle Dolby Atmos, it should get Dolby Atmos:

Disney+ offers a growing library of content in 5.1 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos. Supported audio formats for a given title can be found in the DETAILS section under each title. Disney+ will automatically use the highest-quality audio your system can support.

We know that Netflix places severe limitations on which streaming devices get Dolby Atmos audio. Apple TV 4K has always been compatible, but the Nvidia Shield TV 2017 couldn’t get it and neither can any Roku devices. This makes our Roku experience on Disney+ all the more perplexing — Disney+ is clearly not placing Netflix’s restrictions on Dolby Atmos based on a device’s ability to natively decode Atmos.

Digital Trends reached out to Disney+ to see if the streaming service has an official response to this issue, but we had not received a reply by the time this post was published. When and if we get a response, we’ll update this story with the details.

