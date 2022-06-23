Vizio might be one of the biggest sellers of smart TVs in the U.S., but it’s not always the fastest to add new features, as Vizio owners who are also TikTok users know all too well. When TikTok announced its first smart TV app, TikTok TV, in November 2021, it included compatibility with Samsung’s Tizen smart OS, Google TV (and other Android TV flavors), and 2018 and newer LG WebOS-powered TVs. Even Amazon’s Fire TV platform got in on the TikTok TV action, but Vizio TVs were nowhere to be found. As of June 23, that omission has finally been rectified with the addition of the TikTok TV app on Vizio TVs.

In an emailed press release, Vizio notes that the integration will let its users discover videos from their favorite TikTok creators and topics directly from their TV’s home screen, with no additional downloads required.

“TikTok is a cultural phenomenon redefining the meaning of entertainment, music, and video alike,” said Katherine Pond, Vizio’s vice president of business development. “Extending this unique app off the mobile phone and onto the biggest screen in the home is an important evolution of the Vizio TV experience.”

To use the TikTok TV app on a Vizio TV, Vizio says it only takes “a few clicks” on the home screen, or you can sign in with your existing account details.

Once you’re in the TikTok TV app, you’ll have access to TikTok’s “For You” and “Following” feeds. You’ll also be able to use the Discover page to find more of your favorite TikTok content, creators, and categories.

Vizio claims that the “best part” is that the app offers AutoPlay, which serves a continuous content feed without interruptions between TikTok videos.

Getting its app on as many smart TV platforms as possible might be about more than people getting to watch 15-second videos on a big screen: TikTok is reportedly exploring ways to introduce games to its platform. If that’s true, TVs could become an important element of the overall TikTok experience.

TikTok isn’t the only app or feature that has been playing catch-up on Vizio TVs. Earlier in 2022, the company added support for Amazon Music, and Sling TV.

Editors' Recommendations