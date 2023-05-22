 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp finally lets you edit sent messages. Here’s how to do it

Trevor Mogg
By

WhatsApp has announced a much-requested edit feature that lets you alter a message within 15 minutes of sending it.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats,” Meta-owned WhatsApp said in a blog post introducing the handy feature.

Recommended Videos

Up to now, the only way to change a WhatsApp message was by quickly deleting it and then creating a new one, though, of course, the recipient/s may have had a chance to read the original message. The new edit feature also carries the same risk, though it offers a more convenient way to alter a message as you can just focus on the correction that you need to make instead of having to rewrite the entire message.

Related

WhatsApp said the new edit feature has started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone “in the coming weeks.”

How to use it

To use WhatsApp’s edit feature, simply long-press on a sent message and choose Edit from the menu for up to 15 minutes after you sent it.

Edited messages will show with an ‘edited’ label so that whoever receives it will be aware that a correction was made, though no edit history will be available to view.

WhatsApp also confirms that as with all personal messages, media, and calls, your messages — and any edits that you make — are protected by end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp started out in 2009 and picked up around a quarter of a million users in its first year before growing to 400 million users over the next four years. Facebook (now Meta) acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and the messaging app now has several billion monthly active users around the world.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
You can finally watch TikTok videos on Vizio smart TVs. Here’s how to do it
TikTok TV app seen on a Vizio TV.

Vizio might be one of the biggest sellers of smart TVs in the U.S., but it's not always the fastest to add new features, as Vizio owners who are also TikTok users know all too well. When TikTok announced its first smart TV app, TikTok TV, in November 2021, it included compatibility with Samsung's Tizen smart OS, Google TV (and other Android TV flavors), and 2018 and newer LG WebOS-powered TVs. Even Amazon's Fire TV platform got in on the TikTok TV action, but Vizio TVs were nowhere to be found. As of June 23, that omission has finally been rectified with the addition of the TikTok TV app on Vizio TVs.

In an emailed press release, Vizio notes that the integration will let its users discover videos from their favorite TikTok creators and topics directly from their TV's home screen, with no additional downloads required.

Read more
WhatsApp now lets you control who can see your profile
The WhatsApp app icon on a phone with other messaging apps.

WhatsApp is now letting you decide who gets to view certain aspects of your profile.

This week, Meta's popular messaging and calling app announced via a tweet that it is offering new privacy options for its users, including the ability to choose "who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status."

Read more
You can finally move your WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS
WhatsApp and Telegram app icons.

Moving WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS has been a painful task for years. But not anymore, as Apple and WhatsApp have made the process a whole lot easier. Starting today, Apple is adding a feature that allows you to move chats between the two platforms. The feature is a part of Apple’s existing “Move to iOS” Android application. It’s worth noting that the feature is currently available for beta users only, so non-beta users might have to wait for a week or two as it's rolled out in phases.

This is a big move since 2 million people use WhatsApp and, until now, there wasn’t an official method to move conversations between Android and iOS. There have been third-party solutions here and there, but nothing officially backed by Apple or WhatsApp. With the feature becoming available, users will be able to move their chats swiftly from Android to iOS.

Read more