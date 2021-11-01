  1. Home Theater
TikTok app now available on Amazon Fire TV

If you just can’t get enough of TikTok on your phone, you can now install an official TikTok app on Amazon Fire TV. It’s available in the United States and Canada and will be coming soon to Amazon Echo Show devices, Amazon said in a blog post.

And, well, that’s it. You’ll get much of the same experience as you get with TikTok on your phone, just on a larger screen and in an aspect ratio that TikTok wasn’t really designed for. That’s assuming you don’t have one of those fancy TVs that rotates vertically, of course. But you almost certainly do not.

TikTok on Amazon Fire TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Wrote Amazon:

“TikTok is a household staple in our home, and I’m thrilled the whole family can now enjoy their favorite TikTok videos together on the best screen in the house with TikTok on Fire TV,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “We love to pull up TikTok hands-free on our Fire TV Omni Series by just asking, ‘Alexa, play TikTok.’ We can’t wait to hear how our customers are enjoying the latest dance craze or viral trends with their families.”

Just download the TikTok app on your Amazon Fire TV device, sign in (or create a new account), and you’re on your way. You’ll still have your “For You” feed, which is TikTok’s excellent recommendation engine, as well as the “Following” feed. And there’s the “Discover” page, too.

The Amazon Fire TV TikTok app also will serve up videos in an autoplay mode, so you can watch hours and hours of TikTok on your TV without having to lift a finger or look up from the screen and at other human beings who may or may not be in the room with you.

Just don’t be surprised when your kids look at you like you’re crazy for wanting to watch TikTok on a TV instead of a phone. Trust us on this one.

