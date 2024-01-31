 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Philo is now available on Vizio TVs

Simon Cohen
By
Philo on Vizio smart TVs.
Philo

Philo, one of a number of live TV streaming services, arrives on Vizio smart TVs starting January 31.

With a $25 monthly subscription fee and access to many cable channels like MTV, Comedy Central, HGTV, and Discovery, Philo has become a go-to option for cord-cutters.

Recommended Videos

Though far smaller than rival Sling TV (Philo’s last public numbers put it at 800,000 subscribers in 2021 versus Sling’s 2.3 million), it has nonetheless become a good option for folks who want to replace their traditional cable TV subscriptions and don’t mind using an antenna to receive free, over-the-air (OTA) local broadcasts.

Best Super Bowl TV Deal

That’s because while Philo has plenty of live streaming channels to choose from, it doesn’t carry any of the major broadcasters (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox) or their local affiliates.

Still, the Vizio TV integration means you can access all of Philo’s features (including the ability to save an unlimited number of shows to watch later), as well as its library of on-demand content.

Each Philo subscription lets you create up to 10 profiles so every member in your family can get customized recommendations and track show progress independently. If you’re not sure if Philo is right for you, the company offers a seven-day free trial before your paid subscription kicks in.

Philo’s addition of the Vizio smart TV platform gives the service an even stronger footing in terms of available supported devices. It already works with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Samsung smart TVs — in addition to having web access and apps for Android, iOS, and iPadOS.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
YouTube’s enhanced 1080p video now available on more devices
A settings screen showing enhanced bitrate in the YouTube app on an Android phone.

While it's not unheard of, it was a little odd for iOS devices to get first dibs when YouTube introduced 1080p "Premium" video. But all is now right in the world — "we heard our users loud and clear," YouTube says — as YouTube Premium subscribers now can enjoy that better-looking video on Android devices, on smart TVs, and in a web browser.

YouTube announced the additional devices today on its official YouTube blog.

Read more
Sharp’s promised Roku OLED TV is now available and deeply discounted
Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K UHD.

In January 2023, Sharp surprised many observers by announcing its return to the North American TV market -- and then surprised us again by saying it intended to launch the first OLED TV powered by Roku. True to its word, you can now buy the Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K Ultra HD in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, each of which has already been discounted for Black Friday sales.

Normally $1,900 for the 55-inch model and $2,500 for the 65-inch screen size (very similar prices to what LG asks for its 55- and 65-inch LG C3 OLED), the new Sharp OLED TVs are now $1,500 and $2,000, respectively.

Read more
What is DirecTV Stream: plans, pricing, channels, and more
DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.

DirecTV Stream is the latest name for what once was AT&T’s live tv and on-demand streaming service, previously called AT&T TV, among other names. It's now jointly owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG Inc., if you're concerned about such things. That new venture means that we no longer have insight into how many subscribers DirecTV Stream has, but it's believed to be the smallest of the live streaming services in the United States. (The last time we got numbers was at the end of 2020, when the service was at about 656,000 subscribers, or about half that of Fubo, or no bigger than 13 percent of YouTube TV's base.)

In any event, you're looking to cut the cable cord, DirecTV Stream is on more service to consider among others such as Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, and the aforementioned YouTube TV.

Read more