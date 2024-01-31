Philo is now available on Vizio TVs

Philo, one of a number of live TV streaming services, arrives on Vizio smart TVs starting January 31.

With a $25 monthly subscription fee and access to many cable channels like MTV, Comedy Central, HGTV, and Discovery, Philo has become a go-to option for cord-cutters.

Though far smaller than rival Sling TV (Philo’s last public numbers put it at 800,000 subscribers in 2021 versus Sling’s 2.3 million), it has nonetheless become a good option for folks who want to replace their traditional cable TV subscriptions and don’t mind using an antenna to receive free, over-the-air (OTA) local broadcasts.

That’s because while Philo has plenty of live streaming channels to choose from, it doesn’t carry any of the major broadcasters (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox) or their local affiliates.

Still, the Vizio TV integration means you can access all of Philo’s features (including the ability to save an unlimited number of shows to watch later), as well as its library of on-demand content.

Each Philo subscription lets you create up to 10 profiles so every member in your family can get customized recommendations and track show progress independently. If you’re not sure if Philo is right for you, the company offers a seven-day free trial before your paid subscription kicks in.

Philo’s addition of the Vizio smart TV platform gives the service an even stronger footing in terms of available supported devices. It already works with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Samsung smart TVs — in addition to having web access and apps for Android, iOS, and iPadOS.

