 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Platin Audio’s wireless home theater speaker system now handles Dolby Atmos

Simon Cohen
By

When it comes to getting a true Dolby Atmos home theater sound experience, your choices are pretty simple. You either buy an A/V receiver and hook it up to a bunch of wired speakers, or you go the soundbar route. But now there’s a third choice, with Platin Audio’s new Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home speaker system, which can be pre-ordered starting September 13 for $1,499, with deliveries beginning in mid-October.

Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos WiSA system.
Platin Audio

The Monaco 5.1.2 includes two front speakers, two surround speakers, a center channel, and a subwoofer, all of which communicate via the WiSA system for wireless audio. This means that each speaker is independently powered and can be placed anywhere within the same room. The speakers get their signal wirelessly from the included WiSA Sound Send module, which can transmit eight channels of lossless audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz, with incredibly low latency, so audio sync problems shouldn’t arise.

Platin Audio is no stranger to the WiSA platform — we checked out the company’s Monaco 5.1 system in 2021, and found it to be a worthy alternative to similarly configured soundbars. But at the time, we noted two challenges. First, it wasn’t compatible with Dolby Atmos, which seemed like a missed opportunity given the increasing popularity of the spatial audio format. And second, the system relied almost entirely on the TV being the center of all audio playback.

Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos WiSA system.
Platin Audio

In other words, with the exception of an available optical port, all audio had to be channeled through the Sound Send’s HDMI input from a TV’s HDMI ARC or eARC port. And while that’s fine for movies, TV, and sports, it’s very limiting when it comes to almost any other audio like streaming music, Bluetooth, local digital music, turntables, or devices like a Sonos Port.

The new Monaco 5.1.2 still suffers from these music source limitations, but at least the Dolby Atmos part of the equation has been addressed. The two left and right front speakers are now equipped with up-firing drivers that can bounce sound off of the ceiling and back to your listening position for that key Atmos experience: height channel effects.

At $1,499, the Monaco 5.1.2 competes with some impressively equipped systems like the combo Sonos Arc/Sonos Sub at $1,648, the Sony HT-A5000/SA-SW3 combo at $1,500, and the soon-to-be-available $1,500 Sennheiser Ambeo Plus soundbar. Those products can’t match the Monaco’s discrete surround speakers at those prices, but they offer a lot more versatility in terms of listening to a variety of music sources.

Still, WiSA systems offer a compelling alternative to both A/V receiver-based systems as well as soundbars, so the Monaco 5.1.2 might be just what some folks are looking for — all of the speakers, but none of the wires.

Editors' Recommendations

Yamaha’s new compact soundbar is small enough to fit on your desk

Close-up of Yamaha SR-C30A compact soundbar.

Apple TV 4K (2017) vs. Apple TV 4K (2021): Should you upgrade?

Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri remote

What is Pluto TV: channels, where to get it, and more

Pluto TV channel guide on a TV screen.

What is Apple Music? music, pricing, and features explained

iPhone with Apple Music logo on the screen. A pair of Earpods lay next to it.

The best action movies on Hulu right now (September 2022)

Amber Midthunder hides behind a tree as a Predator lurks in the background in a scene from Prey.

The best shows on Disney+ right now (September 2022)

Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk.

Polk’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbars make for compelling Sonos Arc alternatives

Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX SR soundbar.

The best fantasy movies on Amazon Prime Video (September 2022)

The Fellowship of the Ring in a hazy ocher.

The best anime on Hulu right now (September 2022)

Lupin sitting with two of his crew members in Lupin III: The First.

The best Chromecast deals for September 2022

Google Chromecast Ultra

Best Subwoofer Deals for September 2022

The Klipsch Reference Series 12 on a shelf.

Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Save on Sonos, JBL & UE today

JBL Flip 4 in hand.

Best Buy TV deals for September 2022

Vizio V Series