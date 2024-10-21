Soundcore’s newest clip-style earbuds focus on comfort

Soundcore has introduced its next clip-style open-ear wireless earbuds — the C40i. Much like C30i that launched in April, the C40i use the same clip- or cuff-style shape as the Bose Open Ultra Earbuds, but Soundcore says the C40i offer greater comfort thanks to their flexible connectors.

Soundcore has kept the customized ear grips fit system (plastic sleeves that slide onto the earbuds for those with smaller ears). The C40i will be available on October 31 in Graphite Gray for $100, but Soundcore says two additional colors (Desert Bronze and Clarity Black) will be coming soon. Similar to the Bose Open Ultra, the C40i use physical button controls located on the rear portion of the clip.

As with all open-ear earbuds, Soundcore says the C40i will provide excellent situational awareness combined with comfortable all-day use. Battery life is a claimed 7 hours per charge (assuming 50% volume), with the rechargeable case bringing that up to 21 hours total. A 10-minute quick charge can extend the earbuds’ time by 2 hours.

IPX4 water protection should be sufficient for rain and sweat, and the company says the C40i will stay securely in place, thanks to a titanium wire inside the connector.

Inside each earbud is a 12mm x 17mm titanium-coated racetrack driver. It sits insides a 20-degree directional acoustic port, which Soundcore says focuses and directs music into your ear while minimizing sound leakage. The C40i are compatible with Bluetooth Multipoint for simultaneous connections to two devices (like a smartphone and a computer). You can use the Soundcore app, which lets you customize several features, including a 3D-Sound profile for a more immersive experience.

Soundcore AeroFit 2

Soundcore has also indicated that its AeroFit 2 open-ear earbuds — the successors to the $130 AeroFit — are now available on amazon.com for $100. They come in three colors: Minty Green, Black, and White, with a fourth color — Abyss Blue — scheduled to begin shipping in late November or early December. The company hasn’t announced a successor to the more expensive AeroFit Pro.

The AeroFit 2 use a slightly different design from the original Soundcore Aerofit, and appear to take inspiration from the Oladance OWS 2, one of the earliest entrants in the open-ear earbud category. Soundcore says the updated shape uses a dual curved design to help match the shape of the ear more naturally, while owners will be able to customize the shape further thanks to rotatable earhooks.

The second-gen AeroFit are rated IP55, which gives them protection from both water and dust.

Like the C40i, the AeroFit 2 also use racetrack drivers, though they have slightly different dimensions at 20mm x 11.5mm, and they use Soundcore’s BassTurbo acoustic architecture. Where the AeroFit 2 go beyond the C40i is their support for hi-res audio via Sony’s LDAC codec. Plus, they have greater stamina — Soundcore claims the earbuds offer 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a total of 42 hours when you include the wirelessly charging case.

A fast charge time of 10 minutes gives you an additional 4 hours of use. The AeroFit 2 use Bluetooth 5.4 with Multipoint, and the Soundcore app lets you tailor the sound and your touch control preferences.