Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

JLab sets a new low price for noise-canceling wireless earbuds

Not long ago, active noise cancellation (ANC) in a set of wireless earbuds was a pricey proposition, with companies like Bose and Sony charging hundreds of dollars for the privilege of peace and quiet. Today, ANC is within reach of just about everyone. That’s especially true in light of JLab’s announcement of the Go Pop ANC, which it claims are “the most affordable true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.” The tiny noise canceling buds come in three color options, and they’re priced at just $30 — only $5 more than the non-ANC version.

While ANC (and the price) are definitely the headlines on the Go Pop ANC, the earbuds have several other features that make them worth a look:

  • A claimed six hours per charge for the earbuds (with ANC on), with more than 20 hours when you include the charging case.
  • ANC mode can be shifted to JLab’s “Be Aware” transparency mode.
  • 10mm dynamic drivers.
  • Features and EQ can be customized via the JLab app.
  • Bluetooth Multipoint lets you connect two devices simultaneously.
  • They’re sweat and splashproof with an IP55 rating.
  • The buds are Google Fast Pair compatible.
  • The charging case has an integrated USB-C cable.

We’ve tested many JLab earbuds and headphones in the past, and they’ve proven to be a very good value, with sound quality that exceeds what you’d expect given their low prices.

In addition to its low-priced model, the company has also been expanding into the mid-tier section of the audio market. In 2023, it revealed a set of $199 wireless earbuds with dual-drivers and hi-res audio, and at the beginning of 2024, it debuted the JBuds Lux ANC, an $80 set of noise-canceling wireless headphones. Most recently, it upgraded its sports-oriented wireless earbuds with dual-driver technology.

