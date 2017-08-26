How to turn off subtitles on Netflix for your favorite device, from Apple to PlayStation

After a long day at work, Netflix is there for you when you need a well-deserved veg sesh on your couch. Its library is packed with great entertainment, and most of its movies and shows come equipped with subtitles. It’s a cool feature, but if someone has your account and used subtitles to watch Amelie, you might be confused when you’re later on watching GLOW and found a body slam covered up by annoying yellow text. Fortunately, you can learn how to turn off subtitles on Netflix — but it takes different instructions for every Netflix-supported device.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, the first step for all of these devices is to launch your Netflix app and pick a show or movie to watch. If you don’t have the Netflix app, visit your device’s app store to download it for free.

Android Devices

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

Step 2: A dialog icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

iPhone & iPad

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

Step 2: A dialog icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

Step 4: Tap the “X” icon to continue playback.

Step 1. While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

Step 2: A dialog icon should appear. When it does, hover over it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

Step 4: Tap “Ok” or “X” to continue playback.

Step 1: Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select the “Audio & Subtitles” option from the description page.

Step 2: From “Audio & Subtitles,” choose “off” for subtitles.

Step 3: Press the “Back” button to exit out of the description page.

Step 4: Hit “Play” to start your movie or show.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, swipe down on your remote. (for Apple TV 2 and 3, hold down the center button on your remote.)

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

Mac / PC

Step 1: Launch Netflix via their website and pick a show or movie to watch.

Step 3: While your show or movie plays, move your mouse around.

Step 4: A dialog icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 5: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

Blu-Ray

Note: Being as there are thousands of Blu-Ray players, these steps might not work exactly for your device.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the down button on your remote.

Step 2: A dialog icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the down button on your controller.

Step 2: A dialog icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the down button on your controller.

Step 2: A dialog icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the “off” option under “Subtitles.”

If you’ve turned off subtitles but they’re still showing up, then you’ll have to go to your Xbox’s settings.

Step 1: Go to “Settings.”

Step 2: Select “Ease of Access.”

Step 3: Click on “Closed Captioning” and choose the “Closed Captioning Off” option.

Step 4: Save your settings.

Nintendo Switch

As noted in our Nintendo Switch review, the Switch lacks third-party support, and the Netflix app isn’t available … yet.