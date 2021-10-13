How to turn off subtitles on Disney+

Oh, glorious Disney. The lifeblood of our childhoods and the all-giving hub of fun and fancy-free, the Disney brand has been around for nearly a century, encompassing everything from Mickey and his cartoon companions to the famous theme parks built on Walt’s dreams. Not to mention that the company is also home to a bevy of acquisitions, from 20th Century Fox’s catalog to Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic. In 2019, Disney+ launched, a streaming app encompassing nearly all of Disney’s film and TV show archive, with new originals and offerings from the company’s acquisitions to round out the roster.

A powerful app with lots to offer, Disney+ has not been without some strange bugs, however. Users have reported not being able to access content, slow streaming speeds, and subtitles being unnecessarily intrusive or refusing to turn off on some platforms. While it’s nice that Disney wants to help you understand everything that’s going on in your favorite shows or movies, having an option is better. If you suddenly find that you can’t remove the closed captioning on Disney+, this guide can help, regardless of which device you’re using.

Having trouble with subtitles on your other streaming platforms, too? Check out this guide on how to disable subtitles on Netflix, as well as HBO Max.

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, the first step for all of these devices is to launch the Disney+ app and pick a show or movie to watch. If you don’t have the Disney+ app, visit your device’s app store to download it for free. PC/Mac instructions apply to all browsers.

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on Android

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, tap your display.

While your show or movie is playing, tap your display. Step 2: A Menu icon should appear on the left. When it does, select it.

A Menu icon should appear on the left. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on iPhone and iPad

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, tap your display.

While your show or movie is playing, tap your display. Step 2: A variety of icons should appear in the upper-right corner. When they do, select the icon farthest to the right.

A variety of icons should appear in the upper-right corner. When they do, select the icon farthest to the right. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Tap the X icon in the upper-right to continue playback.

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on Google Chromecast

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, tap, or hover the mouse on your screen.

While your show or movie is playing, tap, or hover the mouse on your screen. Step 2: A Menu icon should appear. When it does, hover over it.

A Menu icon should appear. When it does, hover over it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Tap OK or the X icon to continue playback.

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on Roku

Step 1: Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select Audio & Subtitles from the description page.

Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select Audio & Subtitles from the description page. Step 2: Choose Off for Subtitles.

Choose Off for Subtitles. Step 3: Press the back button to exit the description page.

Press the back button to exit the description page. Step 4: Hit Play to start your movie or show.

If you have a newer Roku device, you can also turn off subtitles while your movie or show is playing.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, press Up or Down on your remote.

While your show or movie plays, press Up or Down on your remote. Step 2: Select Audio & Subtitles.

Select Audio & Subtitles. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on Amazon Fire TV

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, click up on your remote.

While your show or movie is playing, click up on your remote. Step 2: A Menu icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A Menu icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Click the back button on your remote to close the menu.

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on Apple TV

Step 1: If you’ve already got a show or movie streaming, swipe down on your remote to change the settings while it’s playing. If using a second- or third-generation Apple TV, hold the Center button down on your remote.

Step 2: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off choice under Subtitles .

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on PlayStation 4

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, hit the Down button on your controller.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: The console’s audio and subtitle menu will show up, and then you can click the Off setting under the Subtitles category.

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on Xbox One

Step 1: Once your movie or show is going, use your controller to click the Down button.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles .

How to turn off Disney Plus subtitles on PC or Mac

Step 1: When you’re watching your show, find the Menu option at the top right corner of the display. The Menu button is a white square with black lines on it.

Step 2: The Audio & Subtitles menu will open.

Step 3: The available audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off preference under Subtitles .

Step 4: Click the white “<” symbol to close the menu.

Editors' Recommendations