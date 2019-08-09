Mobile

Robocall-blocking apps might be sending your private data to third parties

Emily Price
By

If you get a ton of robocalls, installing an app promising to block them might sound like a good idea. Robocalls are a huge problem, and a blocker seems like a quick and easy solution for improving the situation. Turns out, the apps might be violating your privacy starting from the second you open them.

A security consultant for the cybersecurity firm NCC Group took a look at some of the most popular robocall-blocking apps, and found a number of privacy violations, TechCrunch reports.

The apps they looked at include TrapCall, Hiya, and Truecaller. According to the firm, the apps will send user and/or device data to third-party analytics companies with the intent of monetizing your data, without asking for your expressed consent to do so. In many cases that information was also transmitted before a user was presented with the app’s privacy policy.

According to the firm, those apps are in violation of Apple’s guidelines which require an app to gain permission from a user before it sends any data to third parties.

The consultant argues that most smartphone users don’t have a technical background and are not able to tell what information is being shared with third parties. A privacy policy, which let’s face it most people don’t read, it really the only chance a user has to know where their information is being shared.

NCC Group contacted all of the apps in question about the privacy issues, but none of them made any changes until the group contacted Apple, after which TrapCall updated its privacy policy. Truecaller has reportedly since fixed the issue that allowed data to be sent when the app is opened.

Robocalls are becoming an increasingly larger problem for cell phone users. In June, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to allow companies to block robocalls by default.

All of the major carriers in the United States currently offer some form of robocall blocking; however, customers have to opt-in for those services. The new FCC regulations allow carriers to block those calls without a user expressly opting in for them to do so — though some of wireless providers will now charge you for the privilege. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use Google Assistant, plus all the 'OK, Google' commands you need to know
Up Next

With Samsung dropping the headphone jack, LG is the last stop for audio fans
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Windows Update not working after May 2019 Update? Here’s how to fix it

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
PlayStation 4
Gaming

The most common PlayStation 4 problems, and how to fix them

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Lucky for you, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to set up two-factor authentication for your Nintendo Account
Gaming

How to prevent the Nintendo Switch's most common hardware problems

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console, but it still suffers from its share of technical issues that can ruin the fun. Here are some of the most common problems, as well as steps you can take to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
iPhone XR
Mobile

Sure, you love your iPhone's native apps, but there's no harm in mixing it up

We explain what happens when you remove Apple's native apps from your iPhone and highlight a few interesting alternatives to the default apps that are worth a look. If you feel like a change, then try switching up your apps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
best samsung galaxy note 10 cases back
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases to protect the smaller sibling

The Note 10 is the smaller of the new Note 10 range, but its no lesser option thanks to flagship specs and gorgeous looks. You'll want to keep it safe for sure. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is the first phone to support T-Mobile’s 600MHz spectrum

Samsung has finally unveiled the new Galaxy Note 10, along with the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. When the 5G phone is available on T-Mobile, it will be the first to support T-Mobile's 600MHz 5G spectrum.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news
Mobile

Samsung’s Under Armour-branded Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs with your HOVR shoes

Samsung and Under Armour have announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. Able to connect with Under Armour's HOVR series of connected running shoes, Samsung's watch is the first wearable to be able to do so.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 17
Mobile

How to navigate with the AR mode in Google Maps to find your way

Got turned around? Not sure which direction to head? Google Maps now has an augmented reality (AR) mode that lets you use your phone's camera to find which way to go. It's available on several Android phones and iPhone devices.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 4
Mobile

Report: The Google Pixel 4 will have a 90Hz display, 6GB RAM, and Snapdragon 855

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Google has teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus are now available for pre-order at Walmart

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus have begun, and Walmart is offering a deal on them. If you pre-order either device from Walmart through August 12, you’ll receive up to $150 in credit to spend at the Samsung Store.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G vs. Galaxy S10 Plus 5G: Which is right for you?

Find out precisely where the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note S10 5G differ, and which is better, as we pit them in a head-to-head battle and elucidate on their small, but potentially important, differences.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Huawei reveals HarmonyOS, an operating system that’s not for phones … yet

Huawei has finally unveiled its own, long-discussed operating system, called HarmonyOS. It's designed for tablets, wearables, computers, cars, and smart screens, but crucially, it won't be coming to smartphones ... yet.
Posted By Andy Boxall
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

FCC rules that current 5G safety standards do not need to be changed

The FCC has concluded that 5G poses no harm as part of an investigation into current levels of radiofrequency exposure. This comment comes amid ongoing speculation that 5G could potentially be harmful to humans.
Posted By Mark Jansen
huawei p30 pro p20 mate 20 camera shootout comp header
Mobile

Huawei’s Android Q-based EMUI 10 user interface arrives on September 8

Huawei has introduced EMUI 10, the next version of its mobile user interface. Owners of the Huawei P30 Pro will be able to download a beta version of EMUI 10 starting September 8, with the Mate 20 series following soon after.
Posted By Andy Boxall