How to set your Facebook Feed to show most recent posts

Facebook's Feed recommendations aren't always helpful. The Feed is designed to recommend content you'd most likely want to see, and it's based on your Facebook activity, your connections, and the level of engagement a given post receives. It's also worth noting that Facebook is reportedly planning on changing up Feed's recommendations.

But not every Facebook user cares about seeing the most popular posts or about Facebook's attempts to understand what you'd like to see. Sometimes, you just want to keep it simple and see the latest posts that have been shared. If that's you, it's important to know that you're not just stuck with Facebook's Feed algorithm. You can sort your Feed to show its most recent posts -- and we can show you how.

Note: While you can sort your Feed to show the most recent posts, Facebook has said that "Feed will eventually return to its default setting." So, it's likely that you'll need to enable it again in the future.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need A Facebook account

A PC or mobile device

The Facebook mobile app or a web browser on desktop

How to view your Facebook Feed chronologically: Desktop/web method

If you use Facebook on the web via your PC, the process for setting up your Feed to be viewed chronologically (the most recent posts) is simple enough. Here's what to do:.

Step 1: Open up your favorite web browser on your PC and go to Facebook.com. Once you're there, log into your account if you haven't already.

Step 2: Once you're logged in, the first thing you should see is your Feed. To sort your Feed posts to show the most recent ones, navigate to the left side menu and select the Most recent option from that menu.

Now your Feed is sorted to show you the most recent posts first. The top of your Feed should say "Most Recent."

If you want to go back to sorting your Feed posts by Facebook's recommendations (Top Posts), click on the blue Back to top posts link.

Step 3: Note: If you don't see the Most recent option near the top of the left side menu, don't worry. You should still be able to access it by selecting the See more option from that same menu. Then, after the menu expands, the Most recent option should appear. You may need to scroll down the left side menu to see it.

How to view your Facebook Feed chronologically: Mobile app method

First, a little background: Facebook's official guide to how to set your Feed to show the most recent posts appears to be outdated (at least for Android devices). But, since Facebook's current guides for Android and iOS are fairly similar to each other, we can kind of assume that the following newer instructions we've written and tested (based on an Android device) will also be similarly applicable to iOS devices.

Here's how to chronologically view your Facebook feed on the mobile app.

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your mobile device. Your app should default to showing you the Home feed, which will display all the Top Posts but not necessarily the most recent ones.

Step 2: To see the most recent posts, tap on the icon at the top of your screen that looks like a rectangle with a clock in front of it. This is the Feeds tab.

The Feeds tab has its own subsections that you can select to further narrow down your newly chronologically-sorted feed: All, Favorites, Friends, Groups, and Pages. The Feeds tab will automatically default to All, which will show all your Feed's posts chronologically, and the All tab seems to be the only one that remains reliably chronological.

Step 3: Here's another way to access the Feeds tab in the mobile app: Open the mobile app. Tap on the three-horizontal lines Menu icon. Then, under All shortcuts, select Feeds.

