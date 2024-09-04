 Skip to main content
This MacBook Air M2 deal was super popular on Labor Day, and it’s still live

The price of the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 was slashed by Best Buy to $799 from $999 for its Labor Day MacBook deals. The holiday is over but the $200 discount is still active, so you still have the chance to take advantage of what was the top trending deal on Best Buy’s website. We’re not sure for how much longer the offer will remain online though, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase for this laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2

Even with the release of the Apple MacBook Air M3 series, the Apple MacBook Air M2 remains on our list of the best MacBooks as “the MacBook for everyone.” Its lowered price, which is even cheaper with this offer from Best Buy, places it within reach for more people, with performance that will prove to be enough for most. This model has the excellent M2 chip combined with an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a 256GB SSD, for ample storage space for all of your apps and files.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display of the Apple MacBook Air M2 is simply beautiful, with vibrant colors and sharp details, and it’s small enough to maintain the laptop’s portability. The efficiency of the M2 chip not only allows the device to go fanless — so it’s completely silent while you’re using it — but it also enables a battery life of up to 18 hours, making it a reliable companion for your daily workload.

Best Buy’s offer for the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 was the #1 trending deal on its website, and it’s easy to see why — it’s one of the most attractive Labor Day laptop deals across all retailers, with a $200 discount dropping the device’s price from $999 to just $799. We’re frankly surprised that the stocks that were up for sale during the holiday didn’t sell out, but we think that’s bound to happen at any moment. If you want to get the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 for cheaper than usual, complete this transaction now as tomorrow may already be too late.

