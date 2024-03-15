This new Android phone is one of the most stunning I’ve ever seen

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the problems I have with smartphone design these days is that most phones are boring. We have the same old glass slab phones in muted, boring colors that aren’t fun. They get the job done, but that’s about it. And I’m tired of that! I want something cool and exciting in terms of phone design.

OnePlus revealed a new Genshin Impact Edition of its OnePlus 12R phone during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Though I’m not a huge Genshin Impact fan, this is one of the prettiest collaborations I’ve seen in a long time. It’s a breath of fresh air in a stale market, and I want to see more of this.

Striking and elegantly designed hardware

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has the same overall form factor as the standard OnePlus 12R that came out in February. That means it still has a curved display, a flat aluminum frame at the top and bottom, and a circular camera module on the back. The alert slider is on the left edge, and the volume rocker and sleep/wake button are on the right. But the Genshin Impact version has some beautiful flair that makes it stand out.

With the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, the phone itself comes in a gorgeous Electro Violet colorway. This is a stunning shade of violet/lavender with a matte finish, so it isn’t prone to fingerprints. The camera module is also a violet color to match the rest of the body.

The back glass also features a unique design that encompasses the aesthetics of Keqing, an in-game character. The design features flowers and Keqing’s Electro Element with the signature lightning stiletto, as well as “KEQING” at the bottom. The OnePlus logo is still found in the center.

One of the more unique elements of this limited edition OnePlus 12R is the top edge. OnePlus has used a special etching process called Electro-Etching to put the text “KEQING” there. It’s hardly noticeable but serves a special purpose. Specifically, this etching can reflect light and project the text characters “KEQING” onto nearby surfaces. It’s just a cool little gimmick for the big Genshin Impact fans, and it shows OnePlus’ commitment to this collab.

Special touches on the software

While most special edition phones just stop on the hardware level, OnePlus added some extra touches on the software side, too.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition still runs OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14. But it has an exclusive Keqing theme with an animated Keqing and static Lightning Stiletto wallpapers. There is also a custom Keqing-themed clock widget on the always-on display, and the animations for booting up, charging, and fingerprint unlock are also modified to go with the theme.

To top it all off, the app icons are also exclusively designed for this special phone. Some apps will have an entirely custom icon, while the generic ones will just feature a purple diamond around the standard app icon.

If you’re a big Keqing fan or just love Genshim Impact, these intricate details in the software will definitely make you smile.

A ton of fun extras

Aside from a cool-looking phone, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition also comes with a ton of fun collectibles for fans. Even the packaging is a collectible custom gift box, so you know the purchase is special.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition includes a set of chibi stickers, a button and pin set, and a Keqing-themed protective case for the phone. It also has a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM card ejector tool, which is one of the best ones I’ve ever seen so far. It’s definitely one you won’t want to lose. You also get a “Glinted Lightning” colored 80W SuperVooc power adapter and a fast-charging cable with a 90-degree design for convenience.

Lastly, since this phone is literally a work of art, OnePlus also provides a fun little custom acrylic phone stand featuring Keqing holding the special edition phone, along with a display box.

One of 2024’s best-looking smartphones

Though this is pretty much the same as the regular OnePlus 12R that we already reviewed, OnePlus did make some optimizations to the phone specifically for gaming. The optimizations include faster game loading speeds, reduced wait times, and less latency for touch inputs.

Aside from that, the rest of the phone is pretty much the same as the regular OnePlus 12R. But since this is a limited edition, it has a slightly higher price tag of $650 versus the standard OnePlus 12R’s $500. Do keep in mind that the special edition has 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, which you can get on the regular edition for $600. In other words, it’s $50 more for all the extras, which isn’t a bad deal at all.

Though I love the phone’s design, I think some of the finer details are lost on me since I’m not an avid Genshin Impact player. But those who do play the game, and especially like the character Keqing, will definitely love this one. It might also be easier for them to explain the unique design elements better.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be available starting at 9 a.m. ET on March 21 on OnePlus.com. OnePlus also has a deal where you can get $100 off by trading in any phone in any condition on OnePlus’ website.

