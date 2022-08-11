Tag Heuer’s new smartwatch goes perfectly with your Porsche

Tag Heuer’s connection to Porsche goes back decades, and the pair of iconic brands have recently signed a partnership that goes beyond simple co-branding and into the development of new products together. One of the first Tag Heuer and Porsche products to come about is the new Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch.

Based on the 45mm version of the Connected Calibre E4 (not the smaller 42mm version), it’s made of titanium with a sandblasted black diamond-like carbon (DLC) finish and a black ceramic bezel. The 100 marker and Porsche script on the bezel, along with a flash on the buttons and the Tag Heuer shield on the rubber-coated crown, are all colored in a blue lacquer recalling the Frozen Blue Metallic color used for the Porsche Taycan.

The color continues on the stitching running down the black calf-skin leather strap, which has a rubber base for added comfort and sweat resistance. Also included in the box is a simple black rubber strap if you’d prefer something a little more incognito. On the titanium case back is a heart rate sensor, with the words “Tag Heuer X Porsche” written around it, and sapphire crystal covers the 1.4-inch screen.

While you don’t have to own a Porsche to enjoy the smartwatch, there are some special features available if you do. In addition to the special Circuit watch face that’s exclusive to this model, if you link your car to the watch then you’ll receive data from it through complications on the watch face. These show battery state and range when connected to a Taycan or hybrid cars, the remaining mileage for gas-powered cars, controls for heating and air conditioning, and the total mileage of the vehicle.

To take full advantage of the Porsche-connected features you will have to own a fairly current model, including the Taycan, a 992 model 911, a 718 Boxster or Cayman, or recent Cayenne, Macan, and Panamera cars. Some of the features also require a subscription to the Porsche Connect service.

On the technology side, the Porsche Edition is unchanged from the regular Connected Calibre E4, meaning it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, WearOS 2 software with an update to WearOS 3 expected, a day’s battery life, and 50-meter water resistance. The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition will be released in September and cost $2,750 or 2,300 British pounds.

It follows the Carrera Porsche Chronograph Special Edition automatic chronograph, which was announced at the beginning of 2021 and the first watch to come from the Porsche and Tag Heuer partnership, and is the second special edition Calibre E4 after the recent Golf Edition.

