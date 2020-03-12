  1. Wearables

Tag Heuer reimagines its beautiful, $1,800 luxury WearOS smartwatch for 2020

By

Tag Heuer, the first Swiss watchmaker to embrace touchscreen smartwatches, has announced the third generation of its wearable, called simply the Tag Heuer Connected. The company has stayed with a similar design to the previous versions, but with some key alterations both inside and out to bring it right up to date.

This is a luxury smartwatch, which means it’s made from luxury materials. The Connected watch comes in a choice of three polished or brushed stainless steel cases, or one made from grade 2 Titanium, each with a fixed ceramic bezel. On the stainless steel models this comes in either a metal or PVD black finish, while the Titanium version gets a matt black PVD bezel.

The new Connected watch has a 45mm case that’s 13.5mm thick, and is home to a 1.4-inch OLED screen covered in a piece of sapphire crystal. The resolution is 454 x 454 pixels, which should mean superb clarity and easy-to-read text. This is the same size, but just a sliver thinner, as the older Connected Modular 45, and obviously much bigger than the Connected Modular 41 version.

On the side of the case is a rotating crown to make it easier to navigate the Google WearOS software, and in the biggest design change over older models, there is a button either side of the crown to access special features. There’s a choice of strap available, including the comfortable rubber versions seen on previous models in a range of colors, along with a steel version with a folding buckle. The watch has a heart rate sensor, GPS, NFC for contactless payments, and the Tag Heuer Sport app pre-installed. This provides activity tracking, along with a similar set of golf-specific features to those seen on the excellent Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition.

The battery size has been increased to 430mAh, which Tag Heuer expects to last for a full day even with a one-hour workout, or about six hours using the GPS, hear rate sensor, and streaming music. The watch uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 Wear chipset, making it the first Tag Heuer smartwatch to adopt the platform. A range of specially made watch faces are included, many mimicking designs used on the brand’s traditional watches, and a new ultra-precise Tag Heuer stopwatch app.

What’s not clear at the moment is whether Tag Heuer will continue offering a mechanical body that’s compatible with the strap system. This set the previous Connected watches apart from the competition. However, for this new version it has dropped the “Modular” part of the name, and makes no mention of a module in the press materials. It may be the older Carrera mechanical watch body is also compatible here too though.

Tag Heuer’s new Connected smartwatch will be available globally from March 13, either in its boutique stores, selected retailers, and online. Prices start from $1,800 or 1,495 British pounds for the steel cased model with a rubber strap, and increase to $2,350 or 1,950 pounds for the Titanium version.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon and Best Buy hack the price of Samsung wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Montblanc’s Summit 2 Plus is a luxury smartwatch with 4G LTE

montblanc summit 2 plus news

Best smartwatch deals for March 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

The best smartwatches for 2020

Thanks to the Apple Watch, time may be up for this silent killer

apple watch stroke study series 5 ecg

Amazon discounts Fossil, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors smartwatches up to 53% off

fossil kate spade michael kors smartwatches amazon deals access sofie

This smartwatch takes a feature from the world’s most luxurious watches

Garmin’s Forerunner 35 and Instinct watches are discounted by up to $96 off

The Casio G-Shock is a true smartwatch with heart-rate sensor and notifications

Common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple Watch Series 5 tips and tricks

Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon has Garmin Forerunner watches on sale for up to $169 off

garmin instinct forerunner 645 935 amazon deals watch face wm 2 768x768

Best cheap Fitbit deals for March 2020: Fitbit Versa, Charge 3, Inspire

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for March 2020

The best Wear OS watches for 2020