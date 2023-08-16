 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best Wear OS smartwatches just got a surprise upgrade

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 in sandstone color.
Mobvoi

Mobvoi is adding some pizzazz to an otherwise morose color profile for its flagship smartwatch. Starting today, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is now available in a new Sandstone finish, which looks quite premium and refreshing at the same time. The price tag stays the same at $350 in the U.S. market.

So far, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 has only been available in a single Obsidian black trim, which looks clean, but also happens to be an overly prevalent color. An if you’re a fan of sandstone or beige colors on your Wear OS timepiece, your only other option is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a generation older and also not particularly easy on the eyes.

Recommended Videos

Mobvoi has gone for a slightly darker earthy sandstone finish on the case and a lighter beige look on the rubber strap. The colors are not too far apart, but the difference is subtle enough to create a distinct contrast between the two parts of the smartwatch. It’s tastefully done and looks way better than the all-black version.

Related
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 close-up view of the dial.
Mobvoi

Looks aside, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is actually one of the best smartwatches out there. One of the most intriguing aspects is its dual-screen system. When you are interacting with the smartwatch, it’s the 1.43-inch OLED screen that is active, showing colors in all their saturated glory.

But when it’s sitting idle on the wrist, the monochrome screen underneath takes over, and it still shows all the crucial information you would otherwise get in a full-color always-on display format. In the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5’s case, this approach saves a lot of battery juice.

Inside the round chassis is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. This configuration is powerful enough that Wear OS feels buttery smooth on the watch. “The slick, powerful, and highly responsive TicWatch Pro 5 rivals the Apple Watch for performance, and that’s not something we say lightly,” wrote my colleague Andy Boxall in his review.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 retail package.
Mobvoi

On the health and fitness side of things, it has all the core biosensors you would expect and supports an impressive 100 workout modes. Plus, it offers additional wellness insights, with metrics such as VO2 Max, recovery time advice, and sleep stage logs. The 628mAh battery is fairly large for its class, and longevity is also pretty good by Wear OS standards.

Overall, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is one of the best smartwatches out there for its asking price, and it even beats the Google Pixel Watch in some crucial aspects. With a new Sandstone look in its arsenal, it just adds an aesthetic incentive to the mix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The best smartwatches and wearables of MWC 2023
Garmin Forerunner smartwatch lifestyle photo

It’s that time of year again — that’s right, Mobile World Congress (MWC) is happening right now in beautiful Barcelona, Spain. This annual trade show is mostly dedicated to the mobile industry, where companies show off all the latest innovations and upcoming mobile products that we should expect throughout 2023 (and beyond).

While we've seen plenty of mobile phones announced, there are also plenty of cool wearables that have made their debut during MWC 2023 as well. We’ve rounded up the best smartwatches and wearables of MWC 2023 right here.
Garmin Forerunner 265 Series

Read more
The Pixel Watch reminds me why I love smartwatches, but don’t love it
The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.

I was disappointed with the Pixel Watch when I first used it, something that's made very clear in my Google Pixel Watch review. Following that, I wanted to give the Pixel Watch a little space before going back and giving it another try — just in case my opinion softened, or feature updates arrived to make it a better purchase.

Upon revisiting the Pixel Watch, I’ve been reminded why I love smartwatches, but also why I’d rather wear almost any other smartwatch except the Pixel Watch. Here's what I mean.
The Google Pixel Watch is too small

Read more
Wearing the Galaxy Watch 5 showed me just how basic the Pixel Watch really is
The Galaxy Watch 5 and Pixel Watch main screens.

A  new Google Pixel Watch costs $350, while a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 costs $280 for the 40mm model or $310 for the 44mm version. If you pay more for the Pixel Watch, you must get more in return -- whether in design, materials, features, or usability — right?

I’ve spent a few days wearing both the Pixel Watch and the Galaxy Watch 5 to see if it’s worth splurging on the Google smartwatch, or if the cheaper Samsung smartwatch is all you need.
Wearing the smartwatches

Read more