 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This is the OnePlus Watch 2, and it looks incredible

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Black and green variants of the OnePlus Watch 2.
OnePlus
Mobile World Congress 2024
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress

OnePlus has just dropped the first official look at its upcoming smartwatch ahead of the official reveal later this month at Mobile World Congress 2024. But more than looks, what really caught our attention was the brand’s bold claims about battery life.

“With up to 100-hour battery life in Smart Mode, it sets a new industry standard, ensuring that your watch keeps pace with your life, uninterrupted,” says the company. Now, that’s a rather ambitious claim, irrespective of the operating system  that powers the watch.

Recommended Videos

OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed the operating system of its next smartwatch, but leaks suggest it is going to side with Google’s Wear OS this time around. The company’s official teaser line — it’s time to do it right — is also a sign that the company plans to go all the way this time around.

Related

Wear OS naturally means a much deeper integration with the Android ecosystem, but all that functional boost comes at the cost of battery life. And that makes the 100-hour battery claim sound almost outlandish, even as it instills a whole new world of hope.

OnePlus Watch in green.
I won’t quite sell my soul for it, but this silver-green combo has my heart. OnePlus

In my experience with Wear OS smartwatches made by the likes of Samsung or Google, I can barely touch two days without having to find a charging plug. And that’s when activity tracking or workout logging is not active. Yes, I am lazy. When pushing all its bells and whistles, though, with GPS and phone syncing working at full steam, the battery needs to be topped up every night.

Now, the OnePlus Watch 2’s 100-hour battery claim comes with a Smart Mode battery caveat, which should ideally tone down some “smart” functions. But if OnePlus manages to achieve even two-thirds of that moonshot without nuking a whole bunch of “smart” capabilities, I can see it setting a new standard in the segment.

As far as the design goes, OnePlus appears to be chasing the look of classic timepieces rather than the overtly nerdy screen-heavy aesthetics of modern-day smartwatches. That’s a breath of fresh air, and I quite like the barrel-shaped design on the side, which hosts the round dial and a multifunction button.

The official renders show the OnePlus Watch 2 in two color options. There’s a classic all-black color, and then we have a raw stainless steel finish married to a green strap. OnePlus has slotted the latter in the same aesthetic as the cool new emerald green shade of the OnePlus 12. Neat job there, OnePlus!

For now, we don’t have any credible leaks that could offer us a peek inside the device’s chassis. But MWC 2024 is right around the corner, and Digital Trends will be on the show floor to get hands-on insight and a provide full-fledged review exploring all the nooks and crannies of the OnePlus Watch 2. Stay tuned for that!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I have the OnePlus 12. Here’s why you should be excited about it
OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald held in hand in sunlight.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 in China on December 5, 2023. On January 23, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 and the lower-priced OnePlus 12R globally, including in the U.S. And it's time to start getting excited about that.

OnePlus has established itself as one of the bigger names in the smartphone world, and 2023 was an especially promising year for the company. Last year’s OnePlus 11 was a solid choice, and the OnePlus Open —the brand’s first foldable — was one of the best folding phones I've ever tried.

Read more
These are the 5 smartwatches you should look forward to in 2024
An Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch 5, and Garmin Forerunner 265 lying on a desk next to each other.

The new year is here, and that means a lot of tech to look forward to in the coming months, especially with wearables like smartwatches. And there’s going to be an exciting slate of smartwatches to come, which will pair especially well with the most anticipated smartphones of 2024.

So, what’s coming? Here are 5 smartwatches coming out in 2024 that you need to pay close attention to.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (left) and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (right) Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Read more
How one company made CES the best place for Wear OS watches
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS

Diesel On Axial Simon Hill / Digital Trends

The annual CES show in Las Vegas is often filled with new wearables, but ever since I started to attend, one company, in particular, always delivered the goods: Fossil. There was a genuine passion for the product, the way Fossil leveraged the styles of its varied partner brands and a deep understanding of the watches that made it so valuable to CES and the world of Wear OS.

Read more