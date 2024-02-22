Tag Heuer has struck a partnership with fashion-forward golf brand Malbon Golf to make a special edition of its 45mm Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch. It’s not the first time Tag Heuer has produced a special-edition model or even embraced golf in its smartwatches, but this is undoubtedly its brightest limited edition yet — and it’s certain to get you noticed on the course.

Malbon Golf, in case you’re unfamiliar, is an innovative lifestyle fashion brand with a mission to inspire young people to play golf, Tag Heuer, for its part, sponsors various golf tournaments and players and has built a comprehensive golf app for its excellent luxury smartwatches. The pair seem ideally matched, and the resulting model is very striking. It’s also a distinct departure from the very traditional-looking E4 Golf Edition it launched in 2022.

Based on the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm smartwatch, it has 18 numbers (symbolizing the holes on a golf course) around the bezel in turquoise and separated by yellow markings. That color scheme is matched on the side buttons and crown, and really stand out against the black diamond-like carbon (DLC)coating, sandblasted titanium case. It’s paired with a green-and-yellow hybrid leather and rubber strap.

There are two specially designed watch faces; one is exclusive to this edition and based on the Heuer 02 watch face, while the other is an animated face using the Malbon Golf golf ball mascot. It will also be available as a downloadable extra for all other Tag Heuer E4 smartwatches, much like several of its Porsche-branded versions. The smartwatch comes in a special case with a Tag Heuer x Malbon Golf golf ball and baseball cap, plus a ball marker and an additional black rubber strap.

But the collaboration doesn’t end there. The two companies are also producing a series of other co-branded products, including clothing, hats, golf club head covers, and a Tag Heuer x Malbon Golf glove. Otherwise, the Tag Heuer x Malbon Golf Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch is the same as the version we reviewed, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor, a 1.28-inch OLED screen, Wear OS 3 software that has transformed the user experience, a heart rate sensor, and GPS. It comes with the Tag Heuer Golf app pre-installed.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Malbon Golf Edition will be available in limited numbers starting in February, and it’ll cost you 2,050 British pounds, which means it’ll almost certainly cost $2,350 in the U.S. to get one on your wrist. It joins other exciting and always eye-catching special editions from Tag Heuer, including the recent Super Mario limited-edition version of the smartwatch.

