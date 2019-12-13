How many times has someone asked for your cell phone number and you draw an embarrassing blank? Probably plenty, because how often do you call yourself? It’s easy to forget your cell phone number — a lot easier than forgetting, say, your landline, should you still have one of those. Whether it’s a new phone number you can’t remember, or you just need to show it to someone so they can add it to your contact information, we walk you through the steps of locating your own phone number both on an iPhone or an Android smartphone.

And hey, if you’re hesitant to give out your cell phone number to anyone who wants it, you can create a second phone number that merchants and strangers can have so you can shield your real one, if you choose. You can also take positive steps to protect your phone from hackers and intruders.

Find your phone number on iOS

Looking up your phone number in iOS is easy and convenient because most iOS users are running the same version. There are two ways you can easily locate your phone number: The Contacts app or in the settings.

Contacts: Open the Phone app, tap Contacts, and your number will be the first listed.

Settings: Go to Settings > Phone and My Number will be the first field on the list. You can of course change, or edit, this if you wish by tapping on the number.

Find your phone number on Android

There may be some variations in the steps you need to take for finding your own phone number on Android. That’s because Android users may be running different versions of the operating system and because of variations in how the operating system is implemented across device brands. So there are bound to be different interfaces depending on which device you use and which version of the OS you run. Generally, however, all roads begin from the settings. The example below is from a Samsung Galaxy S6 running Android 6.

In the contacts app: If you’re running stock Android, or something very close, for example, the Google Pixel, Nexus, or the Lenovo Moto G, X, or Z smartphones, go to the Contacts app, and you’ll be able to see a Me or My Info contact at the top of the contact’s list. That’s where your phone number is located.

In settings: For every Android phone, regardless of manufacturer, you’ll be able to find your phone number if you go to Settings > About Phone or About Device > Status > My phone number.

Some Android phones will have SIM or SIM card status listed within Status. If this is the case with your particular phone, then your number will be listed there. In the example at the top, the phone number was listed under Settings > Status > SIM card status > My phone number.

